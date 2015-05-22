Your Favorite Brands’ Best-Selling Lipstick Shades

Everyone’s got their classic red lip, nude lip, and as of late—the plum lip. And while we all have different tastes in shades, some of us (a lot of us, actually) seem to like the same things. We may be spoiled for choice, but as the hashtags and numbers show, we really do go for the same lipstick colors. After all, how many times have you admired a lip color on a friend and immediately asked, “What is that!?” Sometimes the best things come from direct recommendations. Curious as to our mutual lipstick obsession, we asked some of our favorite beauty brands what their most popular lipstick shades this year were and here are the results!
TopShop's beauty game is on-point. If you did not know this, listen up. Their Lips collection has been a customer favorite since the brand's launch into beauty, with these five colors reigning supreme since then. From left to right, it's Innocent, Ohh La La, Nevada, Rio Rio, and Beguiled. Rio Rio has been topping lists as a red color favorite, including some genuine lip service from the likes of Liv Tyler and Alexa Chung. Not bad company, huh? TopShop has re-released these popular shades in their Five Year Collection with this snazzy rose-gold packaging.
With a makeup brand that offers literally every color in the spectrum that you can apply straight to your lips, we were curious which ones everyone would gravitate towards. Apparently when we think of bold lips, we go to Make Up For Ever, with these four being customer favorites. L to R: Pearly Violet, Blackcurrant, Satin Black, and Moulin Rouge
Butter London may be lauded for its brilliant nail color collection, but the lip colors are nothing to shake a stick at. Noteably, the UK and US lipstick-loving crowds differ in tastes, with us Americans favoring "Ruby Murray" (pictured left), while the UK favors "Toff" (right).
Revlon changed the lip color game when it came out with its ColorBurst Matte Balms. The formula is super matte without feeling dry, and we couldn't be happier. Seriously, you cannot see a YouTube beauty haul rave that doesn't include one of these lippies at one point. "Sultry" is the pick of the litter, according to Revlon.
You may recognize Maybelline's Red Revival from our "cult red lipsticks" story, with this shade being one of the brands firsts that keeps coming back reincarnated in later collections. Naturally, it's a top choice for Maybelline patrons, as well as Nude Lust (pictured left) as the close second. When it comes to a classic lip color choice, Maybelline has the spectrum covered, it seems.
Okay, we ALL flipped out when NARS dropped their Audacious Lipstick collection. Not only were the shades all drool-worthy, the formula has somehow improved upon what we believed to be already an unbeatable lipstick formula. From pale pink to the darkest plum, the Audacious shades run the gamut, however the clear winner of the lot is our dear Anita. This muted rose color happens to look great on most skin tones and is that perfect pump of sweet color to complete any look.