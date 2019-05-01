This “4D Fiber” Mascara Sold Out In Just Three Hours

It’s not every day a mascara sells out in hours. I mean, there are hundreds of them on the market and everyone has a different favorite tube. I personally love an ultra-wet volumizing formula with a thick wand, but most of my friends prefer a lengthening one with a skinny wand to reach each lash. Different eyelashes mean different needs. That’s why it’s so unexpected that the new Younique Moodstruck Epic 4D Mascara sold out in only three hours. It even broke a sales record for the company. Here’s everything we know.

Younique is known for its mascara. The brand launched its first product, a fiber mascara, six years ago. Fans love it for the way it provides dense, full lashes that last all day. This new launch is also a fiber mascara, which features Younique’s Y‑shaped fibers, as well as a two-sided brush, to coat each lash and deliver volume, length and lift. There’s four-dimensional coverage, hence the name. It’s a one-step process so there’s no need for a lash primer.

To get all the volume, the brand recommends wigging the wand right at the base of your lashes, and then roll the brush upwards to the lash tips. Repeat the steps again and again until you get the volume and length you want—without the clumps. (Those are the worst.)

Want to try it out for yourself? Moodstruck Epic 4D Mascara retails for $29 on Younique’s website. You can place the order now if you’d like, and it’ll be restocked on May 29.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.