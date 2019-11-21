Younique’s Black Friday Blowout Starts With a Twist on Two Top-Sellers: EXCLUSIVE

Few brands have dominated our Facebook feeds like Younique. Slide into any customer’s DMs and they’ll probably wax poetic about the cult-favorite MOODSTRUCK mascara or any of the gorgeous pressed shadows. After a few minutes of perusing the website, you’ll quickly learn one thing: this brand literally has all makeup bases covered. And with the Younique Black Friday 2019 sale starting in less than 24 hours (!), we highly recommend treating yourself (and someone on your shopping list) to an amazing beauty haul that won’t completely deplete your holiday budget.

If you aren’t too familiar with the brand, Younique is a must-try for makeup newbies since it features basic beauty essentials that flatter any face. And when it comes to money-saving deals, this brand totally delivers around Thanksgiving. Last year, shoppers got to score big on nail polish, skincare and makeup finds during the eight-day Gifts & Glitter deals, which also included surprise bonuses. This year, the savings have only leveled up and we have an exclusive first look.

The 2019 Go-To-Gifts event will last a whopping nine days and the fun starts November 22. Expect plenty of exclusive discounts on cult favorites as well as limited-edition items, some of which will only be available for one day. The first one is an exclusive MOODSTRUCK lip exfoliator and MOODSTRUCK lip butter bundle (available for 24 hours or while supplies last). The exfoliator will be available in its original scent or mint chocolate while the lip butter will be available in a clear shimmer (Dutiful) or berry red (Veracious).

These lip essentials will definitely come to the rescue all winter because they condition, exfoliate and color your pout minus the irritation and constant reapplication. Plus, while this bundle carries a $43 retail value, it’ll be 20% off during the promotion. If you didn’t already do the math, that means you only pay $34.

MOODSTRUCK Bundle $34 buy it

As if that weren’t enough, the brand will also reduce the free shipping threshold from $100 to $50 for the duration of Go-To-Gifts event (11/22-11/30). Lastly, anyone who shops seven out of the nine days will get a free mini brush set (above) too. Be sure to check Younique’s Go-To-Gifts hub every day so you don’t miss out on all the newness.

