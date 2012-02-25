‘Young Hollywood’ Wants Us To Look Glam For Oscar Night

You ever have that friend that insists on making everyone wear dorky New Year’s Eve glasses at the stroke of midnight, or spends hours and hours creating red, white and blue Jello shots for the 4th of July? Our friends at Young Hollywood are a lot like that.

Yes, we love them to death for their enthusiasm, but while they’re super pumped and giddy to be hitting the Oscar red carpet tomorrow night (and who could blame them?), we’re sorta more stoked to be hitting our fave dive bar in NYC and following what is sure to be an epic Oscar Tweetfest with StyleCaster’s very own, Spencer Cain (of “Sh*t Fashion Girls Say” fame).

So in an effort to appease our pals in L.A., we’ve promised to NOT dress like a scrub and yes, wear some makeup so as not to be mistaken as our intern’s mother again (BTW, our building front desk guy should probably know he’s dead to us now).

It is the Oscars after all, so perhaps a little extra glam wouldn’t kill us. In fact, thanks to Young Hollywood’s celebrity beauty squad that is Scott Barnes and Frank Galasso, we now can rest easy knowing even if we’re not cool enough to attend the big event, we can still look like a million bucks…despite the fact that our plans include taking full advantage of $1.00 wings and $5.00 pitchers of cheap beer ’til midnight.

Video: