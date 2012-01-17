You’ll Never Guess What Emma Stone Uses as a Moisturizer

She may be the new face of Revlon, butapparently Emma Stone has to be careful about what she puts on her face.

The red-headed star told Style.com:”Not to brag, but I have a lot of allergies,” Stone said. “I’m seriously allergic to everything. So I just usenatural grapeseed oil from the grocery store on my face as a moisturizer. After the shower, I pat it on, and then I’ll use it throughout the day and at night. I pretty much smell like grape all the time.”

There could be worse things than smelling like a grape, if you ask us. But the star still opts for a more bold fragrance as her signature scent – Chanel Chance.”I feel like you have to be ballsy to wear fragrance,” she says. “It’s like, I know that I like this smell, but maybe other people don’t like it.”

[Fashion Etc]