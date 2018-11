MObama Mania has reached new heights this week with the inception of new fitness class, dubbed M.O.D.A for Michelle Obama Defined Arms, at The Running Center. According to WWD, the hour-long class costs just $20 and helps us mere mortals achieve the toned biceps Mrs. Obama has been sporting. Owner Mindy Solkin explained that the idea for this class was born after being repeatedly told, “You’ve got Michelle Obama arms.”