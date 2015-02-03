Beauty Buzz: Study Finds You Should Be Eating More Avocado Toast, How to Exfoliate Correctly, More

Photo: Love and Olive Oil

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. A new study has found that all of that avocado toast you are eating is exactly RIGHT for you. [StyleCaster]

2. Are you exfoliating the right way? Here’ s a comprehensive guide to buffing your dead skin off, just in case. [Daily Makeover]

3. Are you a brown eyed-girl but you want them to be big and beautiful? Here’s how. [Popsugar Beauty]

4. On the hunt for some new, innovative products for 2015? These are the ones you need to pick up now. [Style.com]

5. Airlines are developing their own in-flight fragrances to help flyers relax. [Racked]