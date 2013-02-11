New York Fashion Week Trendspotting: Statement Eyes

New York fashion week beauty has kept us on our toes so far this week with trends emerging left and right. From matte makeup to bold lips, we’re keeping an eye on the next big looks in the beauty industry. One of our favorite trends to come about so far has been statement making eyes, seen at shows like Jason Wu and Ruffian.

Whether the eyeshadow is matte or the liner is graphic, it’s clear that eyes will be the focal point this season. Paired with nude lips and center parts, putting the spotlight on the eyes is certainly a way to get noticed. We got the backstage scoop on Altuzzara’s haunting eyes and Rag & Bone’s floating eyeliner, plus we’ve been spotting all of the statement making eye looks throughout the week. Take a look at the latest trends to emerge and tell us which statement you’ll be making on your own eyes!