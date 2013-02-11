New York Fashion Week Trendspotting: Statement Eyes

New York fashion week beauty has kept us on our toes so far this week with trends emerging left and right. From matte makeup to bold lips, we’re keeping an eye on the next big looks in the beauty industry. One of our favorite trends to come about so far has been statement making eyes, seen at shows like Jason Wu and Ruffian.
Whether the eyeshadow is matte or the liner is graphic, it’s clear that eyes will be the focal point this season. Paired with nude lips and center parts, putting the spotlight on the eyes is certainly a way to get noticed. We got the backstage scoop on Altuzzara’s haunting eyes and Rag & Bone’s floating eyeliner, plus we’ve been spotting all of the statement making eye looks throughout the week. Take a look at the latest trends to emerge and tell us which statement you’ll be making on your own eyes!
Photo:
Altuzarra's eye makeup consisted of grey shadow covering the lid from lashes to brows, plus brown shadow lining the outer half of the bottom lash line.
Photo:
Emerson chose to go with ultra thick black cat eyes.
Photo:
Monique Lhuillier showed sharp, graphic shadow going from the inner corner of the eye out past the lid, ending just before the temple.
Libertine's statement eyes were kept as the focal point with nude lips and a center part.
Nicholas K featured dark grey shadow encompassing the entire lid and then some.
Thakoon's sparkling indigo eyeshadow took inspiration from starry, summer nights.
Rag & Bone's floating eyeliner was all anyone could talk about backstage at the show.
