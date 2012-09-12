StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week Spring 2013 Smack Down: Side Parts vs. Center Parts

Amanda Elser Murray
by
We’ve seen a lot this New York Fashion Week. Everything from blue eyeshadow to nail art manicures have had their moment to shine down the runway, but have you noticed the parts? The hair parts that is. Alternating between deep, dramatic side-parts and sleek, glossy center-parts — Fashion Week starts at the very top.

We’ve heard from hairstylists, like Orlando Pita, that this season is going to be all about the “cool, urban girl.” Girls are advised to put away their barrel curling irons and hot rollers and embrace their straighteners for a more laid back look that can be either polished or grungy depending on the part you embrace.

Take a look at the slideshow above to see the different parts we’ve loved so far this Fashion Week and let us know which way the hair falls this spring!

To add drama to any look, part your hair precisely down the middle and sleek back with a smoothing oil.

If you're going for a more chic and polished look a side part may be the way to go.

But at the same time, nothing looks cooler than a drastic side part with loose waves.

Center parts are a great way to play up messy, beach-waves.

Use a center part to highlight your natural beauty or bring attention to an eye-catching beauty look.

A side part can be dramatic or subtle.

