New York Fashion Week Saviors: Editors Tell Us What They Rely On

If you sit very still and listen very carefully, you’ll hear the souls of beauty editors, stylists, models and on-lookers being simultaneously brought to life and worn down as New York Fashion Week rears its glamorous and all-devouring head. The upcoming week, er, month of fashion shows is one of our favorites, but after being put through the ringer a few times, we know that it takes some help from outside sources to make it out alive.

Some of our favorite must-haves (besides bottomless cups of coffee and flats carried in our bags) are well-known and often used, but we were curious to know what other Fashion Week survivors use to keep afloat during the busiest time of the year. We chatted with a few of our favorite bloggers and editors set to attend NYFW about their Fashion Week survivors.

“SK-II’s facial treatment mask saves my life during the week – obviously you can only put it on at night (because it’s a full, scary, ghost-like mask) but when I’m sitting in bed writing up posts I like knowing that my skin is absorbing Pitera (chock full of vitamins and amino acids) and will be moisturized and bright for the next day”, says Rachel Adler, Beauty Director here at Beauty High. Read through the slideshow above to learn about more Fashion Week tips from the professionals because you never know when you’ll need to rescue your own skin (or feet)!