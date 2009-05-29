Yon-Ka Paris to Bring Us Anti-Aging Flowers

Using peptides derived from flowers to aid in skin firmness, Spa brand Yon-Ka Paris is launching an Advanced Optimizer anti-aging product duo. The serum and cream, which use hibiscus and white lupine peptides, respectively, have the natural ability, according to the company, to produce more collagen and promote healthy tissue.

Designed to be used together, the serum stimulates the production of collagen with hibiscus peptides and glycosaminoglycans to promote firmness, as well as hyaluronic acid and soy peptides. The cream, on the other hand, is formulated with white lupine peptides to protect collagen fibers, co-enzyme Q10, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and milk proteins. Both products also boast of marine collagen, horsetail extract, and wild rose extract.

As reported by WWD, the company states that clinical tests showed that with four consecutive weeks of use, 20 women aged 33 to 65 years old showed “significant improvement of firmness, tone and density.” Not sure how many women were in the study, but I guess if you’re one of the 20 who see marked results, it’s worth a try when it launches in 3,000 U.S. spas on September 1st.

Yon-Ka Paris Advanced Optimizer Set (1-oz serum pump and 1.4-oz cream tube), $140, yonka.com