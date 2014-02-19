Secret Beauty Ingredient: Yogurt

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Soft, silky skin and hair are what we all want to have, but during the winter months it seems as though smooth and nourished anything is just a fond and distant memory. That is, until we discovered products including yogurt. Yes, yogurt is not just a delicious snack, it is also an impressive ingredient that provides intense hydration to your hair and skin.
If you have yet to try any yogurt infused products or are looking to add some more to your collection, we gathered a few of our favorite yogurt-based beauty products that you are sure to fall in love with. Click through the slideshow above to find out why yogurt is our hero ingredient right now!
Yogurt isn't just a mid-morning snack anymore!
Long, hot showers can strip your skin of its natural moisture during the cold months of winter, so put the moisture back in Dial's Nourishing Body Wash. The main ingredient, yogurt, will leave your body insanely soft and stunningly smooth. If you need an extra boost of moisture, Dial's new Greek Yogurt Body Wash is a step above!
Dial Nourishing Body Wash, $5.99, drugstore.com
Freeman's Facial Moisturizing Cleanser will gently wipe away impurities in your pores while providing your skin with hydration in the process.
Freeman Feeling Beautiful Facial Moisturizing Cleanser, $3.99, drugstore.com
The yogurt in this all natural face scrub acts as a gentle skin peel, while the ground oatmeal and almonds softly exfoliate the skin to reveal a brighter and fresher you.
Mindful Beauty Organic Almond, Oat, and Yogurt Face Scrub, $12, abesmarket.com
This fast-acting, blemish-fighting threesome is formulated with the probiotics found in yogurt to help increase your skin's resistance to acne-causing bacteria.
Bliss No 'Zit' Sherlock Complete Acne System, $35, Sephora.com
Ladies, let's be honest, we tend to put our hair through the wringer. So, to help revive your hair during its time of need, turn to Milk Shake yogurt hair mask. Trust us, your hair will be thanking you.
Milk Shake Active Yogurt Mask, $18.95, houseofbeautyworld.com
Perfect and prep your skin with Korres Greek Yoghurt Nourishing Primer. This silicone-free primer creates such a gorgeous, smooth, and dewy finish that you may choose to skip the foundation altogether.
Korres Greek Yoghurt Nourishing Primer, $30, sephora.com
Curly headed beauties rejoice! Unruly curls can now be a thing of the past thanks to OGX Smooth Hydration Curl Enhancing Yogurt. This formula will create frizz-free tendrils that are touchably soft.
OGX Smooth Hydration Argan Oil Shea Butter Curl Enhancing Yogurt, $7.99, drugstore.com