Secret Beauty Ingredient: Yogurt

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Soft, silky skin and hair are what we all want to have, but during the winter months it seems as though smooth and nourished anything is just a fond and distant memory. That is, until we discovered products including yogurt. Yes, yogurt is not just a delicious snack, it is also an impressive ingredient that provides intense hydration to your hair and skin.

If you have yet to try any yogurt infused products or are looking to add some more to your collection, we gathered a few of our favorite yogurt-based beauty products that you are sure to fall in love with. Click through the slideshow above to find out why yogurt is our hero ingredient right now!

