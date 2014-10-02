Three Yoga Poses That’ll Wake You Up (Seriously!)

Need something more powerful than java to get you going in the morning? Well, how about yoga?

OK, so it won’t jump-start your heart like caffeine, but it’s certainly more effective in the long run.

We stopped by Crunch gym recently, where fitness expert Dempsey Marks showed us three simple, energizing poses to increase alertness and get the body going.

If you want to stay on top of your game all day long without resorting to an extra cup of joe, follow along with Marks in the video above.

This article originally appeared on Fox News Magazine.

