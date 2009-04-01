Yes to Carrots, Yes to Natural Lip Color

Yes To Carrots, the company that has brought us a slew of affordable all-natural beauty products, is now entering the cosmetics world with lip tints and glosses. These two new lip care products – C Me Blush Lip Tint, with its subtle color and minimal shine, and C Me Shine Lip Gloss, with its rich color and high sheen – will hit shelves in April.

Both the tint and gloss are formulated with a variety of natural oils to moisturize and condition, beeswax to lock in moisture and protect against environmental elements, as well as antioxidant Vitamin E, to protect against environmental exposure. True to its brand name, both also contain carrot root extract to cure dry skin and rejuvenate lips at the basal layer. Plus, both products are made with 95% certified organic ingredients, extracts from organic fruits and vegetables, and none of what Yes to Carrots calls “the unhealthy P’s” – parabens, phenols, petroleum and phthalates.

Not only are their products good for you, but also are good for the community. A portion of the beeswax used in both the tints and glosses, for example, is sourced from the Tung Teya community in Africa and all of the proceeds from the sale of the beeswax are put back in the community to help build schools and improve health care.

Both the tint and gloss come in six tasty mint shades.

Yes To Carrots C Me Blush Lip Tints, $4.49; C Me Shine Lip Gloss, $6.49; at drugstore.com