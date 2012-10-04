StyleCaster
Share

Ashley Benson’s Yellow Mani

What's hot
StyleCaster

Ashley Benson’s Yellow Mani

Shannon Farrell
by

Ashley Benson always looks so polished and put together, but what I couldn’t stop looking at when she stopped by the launch of Just Dance 4 was her yellow mani. I just put away my neon nail polishes for the season, but now I am seriously considering bringing them back out of hibernation.

Ashley Benson Launch of Just Dance 4

Don’t you just love her yellow mani that brightens up her simple color palette? Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Benson Launch of Just Dance 4

Here’s a closer look of her mani.

But luckily, the Nars Andy Warhol collection just became available, and it includes a muted yellow, 15 Minutes ($18, Sephora.com), that is a little more suitable for fall.

Nars Andy Warhol 15 Minutes

Would you wear yellow polish this season?

 

 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share