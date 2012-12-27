How To Make Your New Year’s Eve Party Makeup Last All Night

This year, New Year’s Eve is sure to be one of the most Instagrammed holidays yet. Between the decorations, food and reunions, the likelihood of pictures being posted to social media sites is extremely high. That being said, this year, more than ever, it’s important that you’re looking your best well past midnight. Whether you’re going minimal or making a statement with your look, you’ll need to look on top of your game through all of the cheer.
We’ve put together all of the products that will make your night go smoothly along with tips and tricks for each. Do you know how to apply lipstick to last through dinner? Are you wondering what to use so that your skin looks best in pictures? Struggling with nail polish that chips before the end of the festivities? We’ve got you covered on all accounts.
Start By Washing Your Face: By cleaning your face before anything else, you're getting rid of any dirt, oil or residue that may be left over from the day or previous night. We love this detoxifying cleanser because it leaves skin feeling completely fresh before getting ready for a big party.
Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize: Especially in the winter, our skin tends to become dried out. Dry skin can look scaly or flaky and if you start putting makeup on top of dry skin, it instantly looks caked on. Moisture Surge from Clinique is intended for an extended period of moisture, which is ideal for partying the night away.
Use a Primer: This primer from Smashbox is specifically formulated to help your skin look best in photos, which are sure to happen on December 31. By using a primer, you'll be starting with smooth skin to properly take on the rest of your look.
Opt for CC Cream: Rather than a powder that can leave you feeling dry or a liquid foundation that can feel heavy on your face as the night goes on, a CC cream is a light coverage, long-lasting product that brightens and evens skin tone. Once you try this for the first time, it's hard to go back to anything else.
Powder Room: To set your makeup in place, use a large powder brush to apply translucent powder over your face. If you're using lipstick for the evening, use powder to set your color after one swipe (see "Boldly Go").
Go Waterproof: If you're going to see a bunch of old friends and family and have a sentimental evening, we suggest going for a waterproof mascara to keep your look pristine throughout the night. Also, don't be afraid to layer your mascara for a more dramatic look.
Watch the Water Line: If you're donning a cat eye, choose a waterproof liquid liner over a pencil to get the job done. The added benefit of this product is that it's small enough to fit in a clutch, so you can reapply if necessary throughout the evening.
Brighten Up: Use a concealer brush to apply this product under your eyes to look more awake. If you're wearing lipstick, also use this around the edges of your lips to keep the color from bleeding. Remember to blend in wherever you apply concealer!
Boldly Go: Wearing a bold lip color to ring in the new year? First, apply concealer to the edges of your lips and blend. Apply one coat of lipstick and blot with tissue. Next, use your finger to dab translucent, loose powder over your lips. Add one layer of lipstick and blot again, lightly. This trick will keep your lipstick lasting through champagne, but don't be afraid to reapply as the night goes on.
Nail It: If you're spending time on your nails for NYE, put in an extra step of time to make sure they'll be looking fresh throughout the party. This product from Orly is used within 30 seconds of a top coat to set color and shine throughout the length of the manicure.
