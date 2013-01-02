New Year, New You: Experts Give Us Their Best Tips to Start the New Year Right

With the beginning of a brand new year, we all make plenty of resolutions. Some we are sure to keep (like hanging out with our friends more) and some we most certainly will not (such as never eating candy again) but it is generally a great way to experiment a bit and convince yourself to try out new things.

In the beauty world, we tend to use it as a reason to clean up our makeup routines, experiment with new trends and purge our beauty lives of unhealthy habits (i.e. holding on to mascara for far longer than we should). We’ve gathered some of the best makeup artists, hairstylists and nail artists in the business to give us a few tips on not only how to start out the new year on the right foot, but also what trends we should be looking out for this year – so we’ll be ahead of the curve.