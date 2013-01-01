New Year, New You: Beauty Habits to Start Forming in 2013

Every new year, we come up with a resolution or two that are typically unattainable, though it may not seem like it at the time. “Run three miles a day” or “Never leave the house without makeup” seem plausible, but making such high goals with virtually no wiggle room is just a set up for failure. Instead, start the new year by picking up small, daily habits that are completely realistic.

Whether it’s as simple as taking off your makeup each night or making sure to moisturize after the shower, by taking a small step in the right direction, you’ll build good habits that you can actually keep throughout the year. While we’re suggesting this list of great beauty habits to get into the swing of, don’t feel obligated to stick to them all. Choose the two or three that hit closest to home for you (ahem, do you only drink three glasses of water a day?) and make the decision to stick with those. By setting realistic goals, you’re much more likely to succeed.

Do you have a beauty habit you need to get into? Tell us in the comment section below!