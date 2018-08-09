Yara Shahidi Traded in Her Signature Hairstyle for Beautiful Bantu Knots

Yara Shahidi is 18-years-young, but she’s a future icon in every sense of the word, and that includes beauty. Like her TV mom Tracee Ellis Ross, the TV star is practically synonymous with curly girl goals, thanks to a free-flowing mane that she wears pretty much everywhere.

But last night, she threw us all for a loop by going in a completely different direction. Spoiler alert: she looked damn good.

Instead of letting her curls cascade down, the future Harvard grad slicked them back into bantu knots for the Los Angeles premiere of BlacKkKlansman. With the help of her go-to hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson, Shahidi’s take on the protective style definitely puts more of the attention on her high cheekbones, bold brows and almond-shaped eyes, which she accentuated with a simple cat eye.

If ever you needed a lesson on how to successfully pull off minimalist beauty, this is it. As always, we can’t wait to see Shahidi’s next transformation. We hope it includes another protective style.