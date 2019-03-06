Marie Kondo Would Definitely Approve of Yara Shahidi’s Makeup Routine

At just 19 years old, Black-ish and Grownish star Yara Shahidi is goals in every sense of the word (even to my almost 30-year-old self). She’s got the acting skills of a seasoned vet, a gorgeous mane we are constantly trying to replicate and an impressive knack for beauty. But unlike some of Hollywood’s most famous chameleons, the TV star has clung to a signature minimalistic makeup look. And now, she’s putting it to good use as Bobbi Brown’s newest ambassador.

This partnership should come as no surprise since the makeup mogul and Shahidi share a similar “less is more” aesthetic. The first campaign, which also aligns with the latter’s inclusion advocacy, is a 10-shade expansion of the top-selling SKIN Long Wear Weightless Foundation ($46). That means the base makeup is now available in a whopping 52 shades and various undertones.

And since we’re already spring-cleaning our routines by chucking the heavyweight foundations, we zeroed in on Shahidi’s foolproof, barely-there regimen too. In an interview with Teen Vogue, she spilled the deets on her shortlist of must-haves and we have a feeling Marie Kondo would definitely approve of her no-frills approach.

“On a regular day, I wake up, I wash my face, moisturize my face, [then I use] Bobbi Brown Foundation Stick ($46) which is also moisturizing,” says Shahidi. “I’m very big on brushing up my eyebrows, and then a lip gloss.” That’s it. That’s the routine. A flawless complexion, groomed brows and a glossy pout are all you need to get her impossibly fresh glow and lucky for us, it’s as simple as 1-2-3 (literally).

As for preparing to walk a red carpet, her beauty routine is usually more extensive with the help of makeup artists and hairstylists. On these occasions, she may opt for blush, lip color and playing up the eyes. “We love to have fun with the eyes. I feel like the past couple carpets we’ve been doing some really cool eye looks. Then sometimes the lips,” she says. “I’m enjoying experimenting with texture so a lot of times my eyelids will be textured and glossy. It’s really just about getting more and more creative and colorful.”

Whether she’s sporting a makeup-free selfie or a full-out glam red-carpet look, Shahidi is still a future beauty icon in our book. And in the spirit of learning something new every day, we now know it’s completely acceptable and A-lister approved to sport a 3-step makeup routine and look absolutely flawless.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.