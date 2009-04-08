Yankee Blue Manicure & Pedicure

<a href=" https://www.justcalmdownspa.com/” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Just Calm Down Spa, in the Flatiron District, is honoring the start of baseball season – and New York’s favorite team – with a Yankee Blue manicure and pedicure.

The treatment, which includes a chocolate fondue soak, a chocolate chip cookie dough scrub inspired by shortstop-stud Derek Jeter’s favorite snack, and dark blue polish, will put even the least sport-savvy of us in the mood for a trip to Yankee Stadium (even if it is only to show off our spirited nails).

Babe Ruth’s #3 and Joe Dimaggio’s #5 helped determine the prices, $33 and $55 for the manicure and pedicure, respectively.

Get ready for the home season opener April 16th!

Just Calm Down Spa, 30 West 18th St., NY, NY, 212-337-0032