While many women look great in pictures with the help of Photoshop, in person, Yang really does have the most incredible skin I have ever seen in real life (and I live in NY with lots of nip-and-tucked women, so this is saying a lot). Not only is her skin stunning, but she holds the prestigious CIDESCO diploma from Zurich, Switzerland, the highest international standard in aesthetics, as well as a Postgraduate Diploma from the International Dermal Institute in New York City. Now, as one of New York’s best aestheticians with extensive skincare training in both the academic and the client skincare arena, Yang knows all the insider tricks on how to achieve the all-too-elusive ageless, radiant skin. Here, she gives us a peak into her secrets. (Even better, you can go see her yourself for a complimentary consultation at the Skin Laser & Surgery Center)

1. “Formulated with Glycolic, Lactic, and Salicylic acids, this is fantastic for refining pores and exfoliating the dead skin cells to reveal clear and luminous skin that lasts all day long.”

Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists Multi HA Daily, $45, skinandlasers.com

2. “I literally grew up with everything Hello Kitty: combs, bags, lipsticks, sleepers, and even a toilet cover! Even now, I still need some Hello Kitty in my life.”

M.A.C. She Loves Candy Hello Kitty LipGlass, $14, at <a href=" http://www.maccosmetics.com/product/spp.tmpl?CATEGORY_ID=CAT1234&PRODUCT_ID=4400″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>maccosmetics.com

3. “This ultra- rich, super-nurturing hand cream is just perfect for my happily- abused hands.”

Olivina Hand Crème, $18, at beautyhabit.com



4. “I apply this when I go out. Free of talc, oil, and other potential irritants, it contours my face and minimizes skin imperfections for a sexy golden shimmer.”

Tarte Park Ave Princess Mineral Powder Bronzer, $28, at tartecosmetics.com

5. “This is the secret for my fresh- looking skin throughout the day. It absorbs the excess oil, leaving my skin with a matte and silky finish.”

ColoreScience ‘Invisibly Matte’ finishing powder, $45, at dermstore.com

6. “Spending all day with clients means that I need consistently fresh breath. Plus, the pungent smell of lime takes me right to Mexico each time I chew it.”

Orbit Mint Mojito Sugarfree Gum, $1.29, at walgreens.com

7. “Made in Switzerland, this incredibly high-tech gel keeps my skin hydrated, firm, and smooth. I recommend this to all my clients with acne and rosacea.”

NeoCutis BioGel, $150, at skincarerx.com

8. “This anti oxidant- rich sun block leaves no shine, no stickiness, and no white pasty residue. It is so light and gentle on my face while protecting it from the sun.”

Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists MelaShade Anti-Oxidant Sunscreen SPF 30, $48, skinandlasers.com

9. “I apply this at night before I go to bed. Made in Japan, this nanotechnology-based serum is extremely light and hydrating for my skin. It showers my thirsty skin with tons of moisture and my skin looks amazing and refreshed even after a long day in the city.”

Hyalogy P-Effect Basing Emulsion, $72, dermavance.com

Skin Laser & Surgery Center of NY and NJ, 115 E. 57th St, Suite 710, New York, NY, 212-750-8900

skinandlasers.com