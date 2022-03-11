Y2K’s Zig-Zag Part Is Back — Just Ask Charli D’Amelio

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As an old millennial, I’ve watched a lot of the trends from my high school days come back into fashion. In recent months, it’s been all about low-rise jeans, thin brows and micro-minis. Eek! But I’m not one of those millennials who thinks these trends need to stay far away. Instead, I’m all about the younger generation trying them — most, I’ll just skip the second time around. In fact, I saw many of them coming. One I didn’t expect? Y2K’s zig-zag part. TikToker Charli D’Amelio just single-handedly brought it back on the red carpet. What’s next, a flip phone?!

Tuesday night was the Time Women of the Year Gala in Beverly Hills, CA. D’Amelio hit the red carpet with her mom, wearing a mini Prada yellow silk dress with a long back sash and metallic sandals. She looked sophisticated but still fresh and cute thanks to Prada’s more modern take on its iconic logo. She matched her silver heels with a sparkly clutch.

As cute as her ‘fit is, what really stood out was the extremely Y2k hairstyle: the zig-zag part! Although it’s not the only 2000s-style detail in her look. She’s got the full pony updo with the part and the two pieces pulled out in the front. It’s basically my junior prom hairstyle come back to life. I have to admit, it looks a lot better on her — probably because a celebrity hairstylist created the look instead of…well, my mom.

D’Amelio’s makeup has some Y2K vibes, too, though in a much more modern way. Light metallic eyeshadow is poking out behind her full lashes, matching the gold tones in her dress. Her lips are glossy and cool-toned, adding to the throwback vibe. Now, all she needs is super-skinny brows and her early-aughts look is complete. (But please, Charli, don’t do it.)