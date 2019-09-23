50 Design Ideas for a Standout Wrist Tattoo

Scroll To See More Images
From blast-overs to hand-poking and blended styles, there’s a slew of trends dominating our Instagram feeds and tattoo parlors in 2019. And while placement is certainly all over the place, too, the wrist tattoo continues to be one of the most requested locations for fresh ink of any size. As of late, it feels as though everyone is opting for small, minimal designs on this part of the arm, but a quick Instagram search reveals quite the opposite.
Because although wrist ink has a reputation for being small and dainty, there are other ways to wear them. And we’ve got plenty of inspo to prove it. Want something small and delicate like a word or flower? It’s handled. Prefer to go big or go home with a mosaic of colors that start at the wrist and end at your fingertips or elbow, a la Rihanna? We’ve got that covered, too (literally and figuratively). In an era where individuality is the trend, there’s no better time than now to at least peruse ideas that you may or may not actually follow-through with.
As always, if you do take the plunge, be sure to research the best tattoo artists in your area, have a consultation, and most importantly, land on a look you feel comfortable with. Tattoo removal is more accessible than ever, but it’s still costly and time-consuming. In other words: ink with caution. Ahead, a slew of wrist ideas to get your creative juices flowing.
Merci Amelle ✨💫 Réalisé @heure_bleue_tattoo_ Please, do not copy or reproduce * * * * * * * #talisman #talismantattoo #moon #moontattoo #witch #witchcraft #witchtattoo #esoterictattoo #occulttattoo #symbolism #sorceress #grigri #sacredsymbols #jeweltattoo #suntattoo #neobuddhism #sacredtattoo #geometrytattoo #minimalisttattoo #cosmictattoo #geometrictattoo #wristtattoo #ferntattoo #ornementaltattoo #dotworknow #dotworkers #geomancy #rouentattoo #lyontattoo #madameluw
healed shots of lily's wrist flowers, soon to be growing larger #peony #peonies #peonytattoo #peoniestattoo #wristtattoo #rosetattoo #illustration #illustrativetattoo #sketch #sketchytattoo #etching #etchingtattoo #dotwork #dotworktattoo #fullstopshading #blackandgrey #blackandgreytattoo #realistictattoo #cheyennetattooequipment #dewartattoo #blackwork #darkartists #blacktattooart #inklife #tattoodaily #instatattoo #tattooartistmagazine #inkmagazine #wanaka #holyskintattoo @nztattoofestival @dewartattoo @holyskintattoowanaka @lillyxrose
Rosary beads added to Matt's wrist today cheers mate! . . . . . . . #rosarytattoo #rosarybeadstattoo #rosarybeads #blackandgrey #blackandgreytattoo #bngsociety #bng #wristtattoo #ezcartridge #dynamicink #dermalizepro #tattoo #tattoomcr #manchesterart #manchester #manchestertattoo #uktattooartists #uktattoo #altrincham #electriccitytattoo #electriccity
#tattoo #tattoos #tattooart #tattoostudio #mastilnicatattoo #mastilnica #tattoolife #tattoolove #tattoosgirls #tattooedgirls #tattooed #tattoodo #tattooing #tattoodesigns #freehandtattoo #tatts #linetattoo #lineworktattoo #braclettattoo #inkwork #ink #inkart #inked #inkedgirls #blackink #wristtattoo #❤️ @godess17
#handwriting tattoo for Anna. So honored to do such a meaningful tattoo, her dads handwriting from an old letter done with his ashes. 🙏 . . . . #tattoo #smalltattoo #letteringtattoo #tattoos #ink #lettertattoo #handwriting #memorialtattoo #hugyourdad #lineworktattoo #tattooideas #blackink #minimalism #minimalisttattoo #wristtattoo #ashes #ashestattoo
wristband 💪🏻⚫️🔴✍🏻 by @itimtattoolab 🍦✨#wristtattoo #wristband #tattoo #itimtattoolab #bangkoktattoo #入れ墨 #タトゥーショップ 🤘🏻🤙🏻BOOK NOW!!!💉💉🔞🙃😎 ------------------------------------------📟Line ID : tim_jmmr 📱Call : +66 8 3546 9992 📧Email: holyslider@gmail.com 📬FB: wongrapee silpaphong 💌FB page: tattoo by itim
For @mabelheffring , a Janis Joplin fan! Inspired by her florentine tattoo ✌️. • • • #janisjoplin #wristtattoo #florentinetattoo #delicatetattoo #ladytattooers #blackwork #blackworktattoo #blackworker #fkirons #blackandbluetattoo #blackserum #blks #ladytattooist #ladytattooartist #inked #tattooparlor #tattooartist #tattooing #blackinktattoo #blackandgreytattoo #tattoolovers
Obrigada Adrielle 🙏🏻😬 📌📌(62)9.9247-1950 👈🏻 Orçamentos e informações 👆🏻 #tattoo #tattoos #tatoo #tatuagem #tattooer #tattooed #tattooworkers #tattoolover #smile #smiletattoo #wristtattoo #delicatetattoo #littletattoo #tinytattoo #tattooja #tattoo2me #tattoodo #tattooinspiration #tattooink #inspirationtattoo #brasiltattoo #anapolis #anapolistattoo #beautifultattoo #tatuaggi #tatuaggio #tattoomagazine #femaletattooartist #tattoogirl #femaletattooer
🖤 change and acceptance comes with a prize 🖤 . Done at @ritual.ink.studio . . . . . . . . . . . . #handpoke #handpoked #handpokedtattoo #tattoo #stickandpoke #dotwork #finelines #inkedgirl #inked #wristtattoo #handtattoo #linetattoo #tätowiererin #tattoos_of_instagram #sacredgeometrytattoo #geometrictattoos #ornamentaltattoo #ornament #dots #ritualtattoo #tribal #moderntribal #inspiration #geometry #berlintattoo #tattooberlin #berlinhandpoke #handpokeberlin #handpokecommunity #community
Tattooing script upside down is always a bit of a head game! Lots of fun with more water colour #wristtattoo #armtattoo #girlytattoos #weymouthtattoos #tattoo #tattoos #tattooed #tattooer #tattooist #tattooists #tattooistsindorset #ladytattooer #ladytattooist #watercolour #watercolourtattoo #watercolourtattoos
Little one from today done on Sintija 😊 Thanks so much for the trust 😊 . . . #tattoo #smalltattoo #cutetattoo #scripttattoo #fonttattoo #writingtattoo #wristtattoo #tattooer #tattooart #femaleartist #kwadroncartridges #tattooart #tutattoo #magdagtattoos #inkedwomen #inkedgirls #inked
#tattoo #saguenay #goglutattoo #tattooartist #colortattoo #colourtattoo #oldschooltattoo #oldschool #wrist #wristtattoo #flowers #flowerstattoo @eikondevice @ttechofficial @fkirons @silverbackink @eternalink @fusion_ink #radtattoos #inkedmag #top_class_tattooing #tattoooftheday #ink #inked #tattedup #tatted
R O M A N S 8:38-39 #blessup 🙏 • • • #whatevertattoonyc #whatevertattoo #finelinetattoo #linetattoo #tattoo #tattedup #tattoo #wristtattoo #smalltattoos #simpletattoo #symboltattoo #symbolictattoo #religioustattoos #romans83839 #godisgreaterthanthehighsandlows #lowereastside #lowereastsidenyc #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #nycadventures
Espiral de #fibonacci por @koray_karagozler 🌺🌸💜 . . . #ink #inkedgirl #inkedup #inkspiration #inkstagram #inkstagrammers #colortattoos #flowertattoos #wristtattoo #tattoostyle #tatuajesminimalistas #tatuajesacolor #tatuajespequeños #tatuajesfemeninos #tatuajesdeflores #supportgoodtattooing #awesometattoos #trends #tatuagem #tatuagemdelicada #tatuagemfeminina #tatuajes #finelinetattoo #cooltattoos
Memorial tattoo by Artist @donmeatball @royalfleshtattoo #chitown #chicagotattoo #chicago #chicagotattooartist #chicagotattooshop #mirrorart #royalfleshtattoo #royalflesh #royalfleshtattooshop #midwest #midwesttattoo #colortattoo #color #angelotiffe #wristtattoo #angelotiffetattoos #gapfiller #memorialtattoo #tattoo #tattooart #Angelo
Pattern work piece by @bloodflowerstattoo #patternwork #patternworkdesign #patternworktattoo #wristtattoo #cufftattoo #nevermore #nevermoretattoo #nevermoretattooparlour #Daventry #daventrytattoo #daventryart #daventrytattooart #daventrytattooist #northampton #northamptonart #northamptontattoo #northamptontattooist #northamptontattooart #northamptonshire #northamptonshiretattoo #northamptonshiretattooist #midlandstattoo #midlandstattooist
Father and daughter tattoo done yesterday, thanks! Using @yayofamilia and @spartantattoocartridges #tattooapprentice #fatherdaughtertattoo #sillhouettetattoo #outlinetattoo #simpletattoo #tattoo #apprenticetattoos #apprenticetattoo #wristtattoo #smalltattoo #smalltattoos #tattoo #tattooidea #tattooideasforguys #tattooideas #cutetattoo
For @cooperxl this morning! Thankyou dude! Enjoy the rest of your weekend in Noosa! 🌊🗻 *based off reference* #blackwork #blackworkers #blackworktattoos #blackandgreytattoo #blackandgrey #darkart #darkarts #tattoo #tattooflash #apprenticetattoo #apprenticetattooist #tattoodesign #wave #waves #wavetattoo #mountains #mountaintattoo #wristtattoo #wristtattoos
Best friends do crazy things... Crazy actions are the best ❤️ . . . #tattoo #tattoolife #tattooart #tattooed #tattoolifestyle #inked #inkstagram #blackandgreytattoo #blackworktattoo #cattattoo #car #cars #friendsgoals #friendstattoo #friends #bestfriends #bestfriendstattoo #ford #fordsierra #wristtattoo
I’m so happy with this one, it turned out beautiful! 🌸 Swipe for different angles and video 👏🏼🔜 • • • • • • #tatueringvetlanda #killerinktattoo #bläckdroppar #blackdroppar #eternalink #egorotary #egorotarymachine #armtattoo #wristtattoo #floraltattoo #flowertattoo #anemon #colorflowertattoo #realismtattoo #pinkflower #pinkflowertattoo #bracelet #bracelettattoo #nametattoo #famlilytattoo #beautiful #cute
New tattoo 😍 girl got inked ❤️ #tattoogirl #tattoobabes #wristtattoo #inkedgirls #inkedbabes #freshink #tattoomum #tattooedmum #tattooedmummy #tattooedwoman #alternativegirl #alternativelifestyle #daretobedifferent #daretocreate #daretostandout #newchapter #newbeginnings #lotustattoo #lotusflowertattoo
Лучшее современное украшение - это качественная татуировка! Особенно когда она становится одним целым с телом. Такой "наряд" останется с тобой навсегда, подчеркнет красоту, если понадобится - скроет недостатки, и уж точно не оставит без внимания. Тонкие линии здорово сочетаются с изящной гибкостью запястья, а яркие цвета вносят изюминку в идеальную композицию. Данный эскиз будто сам нашел свою обладательницу. Спасибо Valeriya Romina за доверие и желание делать что-то новое, всегда буду рад поработать с тобой ещё! ... #blackmeatink #kievtattoo #tattookiev #tattooukraine #киевтату #татукиев #colortattoo #colorgraphics #wrist #wristtattoo #татуназапястье
Made these #Mario #Mushrooms this afternoon /// #mariotattoo #videogame #videogametattoo #nintendo #nintendotattoo #mushroomtattoo #shrooms #gamer #gamertattoo #nes #mariobros #shroomtattoo #colortattoo #fungis #fungistattoo #wrist #wristtattoo #matching #matchingtattoos #tatunka #tatunkatattoo #soro #southroyalton #vermont #802 #uppervalley #newegland
Isn't The Great British Bake Off upon us now?? A cute little one done a few weeks back now - smaller tattoos are always welcome. . . @sorrymomtattoo @radiantcolorsink @ezcartridgecouk @eliteneedle @stencilstuff . . . #tattoo #tgbbo #smalltattoo #wctattoos #wctattoo #watercolourtattoo #watercolortattoo #baking #bakingtattoo #galaxy #galaxytattoo #wristtattoo #ladytattooer #ladytattooers #northamptontattooartist #northampton #thegreatbritishbakeoff #uktta