‘Life-Changing’ Wrist Towels from Amazon Are Blowing Up TikTok for Keeping You Dry When Washing Your Face

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes the silly little clock app, you know the one, influences you to buy a too-trendy item of clothing or an overpriced lipstick you don’t like that much. But once in a while, there’s a product so good, you don’t know what you did without it. That’s what TikTokers are saying about Amazon’s Wrist Spa Washband Microfiber wrist towels. What looks like sweatbands you work out in are actually little towels meant to catch the water that runs down your arms when washing your face. Genius, right?

Many things in life aren’t serious but they are annoying. Getting your PJs soaked when washing your face is one of them. “Who was going to tell me about the most genius invention in the world?” said TikToker @jacimariesmith. She says they’re “game-changing for “a lot of reasons.” They keep water from getting on your clothes while washing your face and, “if you’re a self-tanning gal,” they keep water from running down your arms and messing with your color.

“I just cleansed and can confirm, no water on the pajamas or on the arms,” @jacimariesmith says in her video.

She’s not the only one loving these. TikToker @itsyuyann says “this is life-changing.” She goes on to say that she really hates when water comes down to her elbows and gets her shirt wet” (SAME) and these have changed everything.

Now, of course, you can also use scrunchies or actual sweatbands. But maybe your scrunchies aren’t the right material (mine aren’t!) because the best ones for this are more of absorbent towel material. You also might not want to get your scrunchies wet and have to wash them all the time. These you can just throw in the laundry when you wash your towels.

There are still many colors in stock on Amazon so hurry before TikTok makes them impossible to find.