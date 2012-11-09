Would You Wear It? Florence Welch’s Heidi Braid and Chain Necklace Look

We’re entering the holiday season, so of course, we’re on the lookout for celebrities sporting festive hair accessories.

Recently, singer Florence Welch was spotted with an inventive spin on the concept—chain necklaces wrapped around a heidi braid at the LACMA 2012 Art + Film Gala. Maybe it’s because it’s Florence Welch and her style is so unique she can get away with anything, but we loved it. The heidi braid is very casual while the gold chain elevates the look to make it red carpet-appropriate.

But would we wear it ourselves? We’re torn—it may be a little too boho-chic for our tastes. However, if you’re a little more daring, here’s a step-by-step from her hairstylist Nikki Providence so you can get the look yourself!

Step 1: Begin with clean, damp hair.

Step 2: Spray the Davines Defining Texturizer ($18, Davines.com) at the roots and the Davines MELU Shield ($26, Davines.com) on the length of the hair. The texturizer provides hold and volume, while the shield protects the hair from heat damage.

Step 3: Blow dry the hair using a round brush.

Step 4: Apply a couple of pumps of the Davines OI/OIL ($28, Davines.com) on the ends of the hair. This will condition the hair and protect it while in braids and add shine without heavy greasiness.

Step 5: Divide the hair into two sections and braid each side, beginning just above the ear.

Step 6: Wrap each braid across the top of the head and secure with pins.

Step 7: Finish by wrapping chain necklaces around or throughout the braid.