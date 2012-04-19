Would You Wear A Red Wedding Dress?

Photo: Vera Wang Collection/ Courtesy of WWD

Fashion alert! White wedding-dresses are out, according to runways at Bridal Fashion Week, and red gowns are in.

For as long as we can remember Valentino was the mastermind behind red dresses, but now fashion gurus like Oscar de la Renta and Romona Keveza have added ruby red to their highly coveted bridal gowns. And Vera Wang? Her bridal collection was most colorful of them all, including colors from rosy red to crimson and everything in between.

Makeup To Wear With A Red Dress

The designer–whose collection she named “mei meng,” meaning “beautiful dream”– said she chose the red shades for two reasons: “First of all, in Asia red is the color of weddings,” she told InStyle.com. “Second, I felt red was an incredibly sensual, exciting, sexy, brave, and romantic color, and I feel that doing a bridal collection in color gives women the freedom to express their individuality.”

We love a white gown as much as the next girl, but something about rocking a red dress on you big day seems very exotic. Would you wear a red dress to your wedding?