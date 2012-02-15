Would You Try the Disconnected Liner Look?

Although we’ve only just barely made it through New York Fashion Week (and still have London, Milan and Paris to go, oh my!) we’ve been spotting quite a few designers playing with disconnected and graphic liner on the runway for their shows.

From a black line drawn just millimeters away from the lash line to colored lines traced above the crease, anything seems to go this season when it comes to playing with liner. We’ve gotten pretty into colored liners at this point (that perfect shade can really brighten up the eye) but how far would you take this disconnected look?