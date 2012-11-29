Would You Try A Life Coach For Your Skin?

In today’s world, it’s perfectly acceptable to seek advice from a life coach. When a friend tells me she can’t make lunch because she’s going to meet hers, I don’t even bat a perfectly lined eye. But what if the life coach is for your skin?

The New York Times recently profiled a new profession: skin care consultant. Think part motivational speaker, part doctor, with a hint of therapist.

“The majority of my work deals with women and self-esteem,” Nancy Reagan, an aesthetician who lives in Boca Raton, Florida, tells the paper. “That involves their face and their feelings.”

“Ms. Reagan’s hourlong coaching sessions cost $50 to $250 (the first consultation is free), and might involve creating a strategy, setting goals, lifestyle reviewing, journal keeping, or the recommendation of topical products and treatments,” reports The New York Times.

As someone who constantly struggles with her skin, I can definitely see the appeal of having a one-on-one skin care coach. Traditional dermatologists tend to be overbooked and rush through our appointments, so I’m unable to get through my mile-long list of questions and problems.

Still, dermatologists caution patients against replacing their doctors, the article says. “’Some skin coaches have a lot of experience,’ said Dr. Diane Berson, a dermatologist in Midtown Manhattan. ‘But how do we know which ones do and which ones have just read a number of magazine articles? There’s no governing board with respect to certification. And how do you define an aesthetician? Many just know how to do facials.’”

If you’re interested in hiring a skin coach, take a look at Myskinprescription.com. The site was developed by esthetician and spa owner Renee Rouleau, who wanted to give out-of-state clients one-on-one skin care advice online.

What do you think? Would you try this new skin approach?