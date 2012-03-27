Would You Ride A Motorcycle For Charity?

Photo: Courtesy of Kiehls

While you won’t be finding us on a motorcycle anytime, Kiehl’s is hitting the open road to raise awareness for HIV/AIDS.

Jessie J Volunteers To Shave Head For Cancer Research

The Kiehl’s Desert Run for amfAR, a motorcycle ride, will travel from Las Vegas to Los Angeles from March 29 through April 2. Proceeds will go to amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. Kiehl’s president Chris Salgardo will ride along with actor Grant Reynolds.

Interested in joining the run? Email CMcCarthy@Kiehls-usa.com to RSVP. For more information, watch this videowith Chris and Men’s Health Fashion & Grooming Director, Brian Boye.

For those who can’t make the trip, Kiehls has a Limited Edition Desert Run Travel Essentials Kit, with an assortment of Kiehl’s best-selling travel size products. Retailing for $69, the kit is available at Kiehl’s stores nationwide and kiehls.com. 100% of the profits go to the organization.

How far would you go for a good cause?