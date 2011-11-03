Would You Let Your Man Wear Fake Lashes?

There is a new trend in town we never saw coming. Not that fake eyelashes are anything new, but fake lashes for men? Now THAT is groundbreaking.

According to the Daily Mail,Eylure stores across the U.K. have fake eyelashes for men priced at 4.75 a pair. “Wearers can choose from thick or fine varieties,which are designed to be discreet with invisible clear plastic sticky strips and both styles promise to recreate that ‘Hollywood gaze’.”

Hollywood gaze, eh? We know that men wearing makeup is nothing to get your panties in a twist about, but what would you do if you saw your man gluing his eyelashes on after he shaved each morning?

Apparently, it’s not that uncommon. Fake eyelashes are already a big hit in the Asian markets because of their naturally shorter lashes. And according to the Daily Mail,Japanese cosmetics brand Shu Uemura hosted an Eyelash Night party in Tokyo in 2008 there were more men wearing eyelashes than women.

This is only one side effect from the ever-growing men’s grooming market.U.S. consumers reportedly spent $4.8 billion on men’s grooming products in 2009, double the $2.4 billion recorded in 1997.



And while we have yet to see the steady increase of men’s lash extensions in the U.S., the U.K. markets have been busy withmen wanting to add an extra oomph to their lids.

“We first noticed this increased interest in male eye-grooming when the new Blink bar was bombarded by men,” saidDavid Walker-Smith, beauty and menswear director at Selfridges.