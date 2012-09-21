POLL: Would You Dish Out $8,000 For Bold Brows?

As we all know by now, the latest trend to take the beauty world by storm is a fuller, statement brow. Unfortunately, not all of us are blessed with Brooke Shield’s eyebrows, so we tend to have to enhance them with makeup. But now, according to the NY Post, many women are turning to plastic surgery to get the brows that they want instead.

The surgery involves transplanting hairs from your head to your brows (the process takes about an hour and half per brow). Dr. Alan Bauman — who has seen the amount of procedures he performs per month double since 2008 — says that “we use a minimally invasive technique known as Neograft, where follicles can be taken out and re-implanted in the skin without the need for stitches. It just feels like you got a sunburn for the day.”

Bauman added, “The recovery period is much shorter and, though there is a period of six to 12 weeks where the hairs fall out and reappear as stubble [as the follicles regenerate] well over 90 percent of the transplanted follicles will grow new hair within six to nine months of the surgery.”

But, he also added that since these hairs are hairs from your head they will grow at a faster rate than the ones from your brows — so you’ll have to consistently give your brows a trim. The procedure ranges from $5,000 to $8,000 depending on of course your brow situation and what doctor you are seeing.

Image via IMAXtree