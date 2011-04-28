Worst and Weirdest Beauty Advice We Don’t Recommend Trying

Back when I was a young, homely and impressionable teen, I followed nearly every piece of beauty advice I heard or read. Though Ive heard some promising tricks that come in handy when Im in a pickle like using baby powder as dry shampoo, or toilet cover seats as oil blotting pads Ive become well acquainted (more so than Id like to admit) with a few (usually unsolicited) tricks that are as misguided as they are imprudent.
Though it comes as no surprise that you shouldnt pick at your skin, skimp on the SPF or fall asleep in a full face of makeup, it doesnt take much more than a little common sense to know when youre being sold terrible advice. Because we know you’re curious, weve rounded up some of the worst tips and tricks weve heard over the years.
Spritzing Your Face With Hairspray to Keep Your Makeup In Place
Popularized by the ladies of the Jersey Shore, this sounds equal parts toxic and dumb. Avoid breakouts and keep your brain cells alive with setting powder instead.
Laura Mercier Smooth Focus Pressed Setting Powder, $32, at Sephora
Using a Mayo and Egg Paste as a Natural Hair Masque
We've heard this one a million times over, but if your hair is really in need of some nourishment, use a leave-in overnight masque. You wont be left with a foul smell for days either.
Redken Real Control Overnight Treat, $20, at Ulta
Using Kitty Litter to Make a Face Masque (Yea, seriously)
Sounds bizarre, but its the bentonite clay in most kitty litters that give the temporary effect of rejuvenation. Unfortunately, theres also a serious amount of things that shouldnt ever go on your face, like silica gel, recycled newspapers and wood.
Freeman Feeling Beautiful Clay Masque, $4, at drugstores
Preparation H To Get Rid of Under-Eye Circles
Spring is settling in, which means red, puffy eyes and a constant headache. I cant help much with the headache, but I can advise to keep the Preparation H away from your face. Seriously, read the package its meant to go absolutely nowhere near your face. Stick with caffeinated green tea bags or cucumber slices and you wont risk the pain of a mishap. My fave is Bigelows green tea with mint. $18 for 20 bags, at BigelowTea
Using Comet (Powdered Bathroom Cleaner) or Toothpaste to Clear Up Pimples
Its called cleaner and toothpaste for a reason! Besides, they can be very abrasive and just aggravate skin more. Stick with dermatologist-recommended salicylic acid treatment to clear up breakouts.
Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Salicylic Acid Acne Cleanser, $7, at Ulta
Using Scotch Tape as a Biore Strip
Blackheads can be tricky, but we most certainly dont recommend using scotch tape (or any other sort of tape) to get rid of them. Instead, use an exfoliating scrub or mask targeted for blackhead-prone skin.
Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser, $5, at drugstores
Using An Old Toothbrush to Buff Your Lips
There are way too many exfoliators out there for you to be using an old bacteria-ridden toothbrush to banish dead skin cells on your lips. Enough said.
Smashbox Emulsion Lip Exfoliant, $18, at Sephora
Exfoliating More Than 2-3 Times a Week
We know that feeling when you finally find a product that youre in love with, and then you overuse it & your skin becomes fragile and dry. Try using a product formulated for sensitive skin and take it out of the shower when you're done using it so you won't be tempted to use it again the next day.
St. Ives Sensitive Skin Apricot Scrub, $4, at drugstores