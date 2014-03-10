The 11 Worst Things That Can Happen At the Gym

We generally like to think that no wrong can come from an awesome workout. But on those rare occasions when the universe seems to be totally against you, an innocent trip to the gym can be torture. Trust us, we feel your pain. Just check out these cringe-worthy gym fails that are pretty much the worst things ever:

After weeks of short-circuiting, your earbuds finally conk out.

The only free elliptical is next to a girl yapping on her cell.

Apparently, no one in your yoga class owns deodorant.

Riiight as you dip into a squat, you pass gas.

That sexy new personal trainer? It’s your ex.

You try a new leg machine and promptly end up tangled in it.

You forgot a sports bra and decide to forge ahead wearing your push-up.

You leave an absurdly large puddle of back sweat on the weight bench.

No one in the entire freaking gym has a spare ponytail holder?!

The nude woman you bump into in the locker room looks a lot like your boss…oh, wait.

You snap a flexing selfie—and totally get busted.

