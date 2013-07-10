The 5 Worst Skin Mistakes We All Make

Sometimes it seems like no matter what we do, our skin will never be perfect. While that’s entirely true, that’s no excuse to just let things fall to the wayside and get downright out of hand. We may never have perfectly smooth, clear skin, but there are certain mistakes we all make that we can fix, to be on the road to clearer skin. Below are the five worst skin mistakes we all make, plus solutions for how to fix them.

1. Not taking your makeup off at night. One surefire way to justify not taking your makeup off at night? Getting into bed or even just laying down before you take your makeup off. It’s tempting at the end of the day, but think about this: if you did your makeup at 8:00 in the morning and go to bed at 11:00 at night, your foundation, mascara, eyeliner, lip gloss and every other product has already been on your face for about 15 hours. If you let it sit until you get up in the morning at about 7:00, it will have been on your face (clogging pores and creating a hotbed for skin issues) for a total of 23 hours. Twenty. Three. Hours. Besides just causing pimples, wrinkles and a slew of other skin concerns, if you leave mascara on overnight you run the risk of scratching a cornea. Ask yourself this: Is going to sleep five minutes sooner worth a trip to the dermatologist and a possible trip to the optometrist? No, it’s not. If you know you have a tendency to be extra lazy, keep makeup remover wipes at your bedside table and you won’t have any excuses to sleep with makeup on.

2. Only wearing SPF at the beach. Unless you’re the type who works at home, gets everything delivered to the house via Amazon and Fresh Direct, and your idea of a good time consists of Netflix and a bag of chips, chances are you’re outside every day. Yes, it may only be for a short amount of time, but all of those short-time exposures add up to a lot of time, and if you’re skipping the SPF on the days you’re heading to school or the office, your future self is going to be ticked when wrinkles and dark spots start showing up before the ripe old age of 25. Wearing sunscreen doesn’t have to mean putting a greasy, smelly lotion on your face like it used to, though. Choose a moisturizer with broad spectrum SPF protection so you’re killing two birds with one stone during your morning beauty routine. Simple!

3. Popping pimples at home. Chalk it up to our society wanting everything to be fixed instantly, but popping pimples is a very temporary solution with gruesome long-term problems. Considering that when you pop a pimple, you likely haven’t washed your face and hands first, you’re breaking skin and immediately putting dirt and oils into the open skin. This can cause infections and much, much larger issues, like more aggressive acne and scarring. The fix? Hands off, except to put on an acne spot treatment once you’ve cleansed your skin.

4. Touching your face throughout the day. We don’t notice it throughout the day, but think of how many surfaces your hands come into contact throughout the day. Door knobs, keyboards, elevator buttons, subway railings, restaurant menus, credit cards and, possibly worst of all, your cell phone. Sure, you (hopefully) wash your hands after you use the bathroom, but do you wash your hands after every text message you send? More than likely, you don’t, and also more than likely, you touch your face constantly throughout the day. Every time you do that, you’re adding to the dirt, oil and bacteria that can get under your skin and cause problems. It can be a hard habit to break because we all do this without realizing it, but make a point of stopping yourself when you go to put your hands on your face. Plus, washing your hands more often wouldn’t hurt, either.

5. Skipping moisturizer because your skin is too oily. In the summer especially, many of us tend to skip moisturizer because it seems that nature has done the work for us in the form of oily skin. The issue here is that hydration is a key factor in not only your makeup looking smoother, but also in helping the prevention of signs of aging. Plus, when you’re relying on your moisturizer as a form of SPF (see #2), you’re skipping out on sun protection, too. The quick fix to this mistake is simply finding a moisturizer specifically formulated for oily skin.

