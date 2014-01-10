A Look Back: Best and Worst Of Golden Globes Beauty

This Sunday is the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards and we couldn’t be more thrilled. As nominations rolled out, our excitement for the show, and more importantly the red carpet, has been building. Between comediennes Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting (again!) and stars owning the red carpet, this year’s show is bound to be entertaining.

In honor of this year’s red carpet, we’re taking a look back at some of the best and worst beauty on the red carpet. From hair that’s a hot mess to makeup that stopped us in our tracks, there is no shortage of eye candy at the Globes. Who could forget Emma Stone’s platinum look in 2011 or Drew Barrymore’s catastrophic hair in 2009? From good to bad to worse, one thing is for sure: the Golden Globes red carpet is never dull.

