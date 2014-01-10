A Look Back: Best and Worst Of Golden Globes Beauty

This Sunday is the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards and we couldn’t be more thrilled. As nominations rolled out, our excitement for the show, and more importantly the red carpet, has been building. Between comediennes Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting (again!) and stars owning the red carpet, this year’s show is bound to be entertaining.
In honor of this year’s red carpet, we’re taking a look back at some of the best and worst beauty on the red carpet. From hair that’s a hot mess to makeup that stopped us in our tracks, there is no shortage of eye candy at the Globes. Who could forget Emma Stone’s platinum look in 2011 or Drew Barrymore’s catastrophic hair in 2009? From good to bad to worse, one thing is for sure: the Golden Globes red carpet is never dull.
Angelina Jolie's bold red lip (which matched the detailing on her dress) at the 2012 Globes kicked off the matchy-matchy trend on the red carpets. Her sleek hair and cat eye weren't too shabby either – this is one fabulous awards look not to be forgotten.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Michelle Williams has one of the best pixie cuts in Hollywood and the girl knows how to accessorize. The headband she donned at the 2012 Golden Globes was right on trend and became the talk of the town after the red carpet.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon absolutely nailed the sultry look at the 2012 Globes when she paired textured, beachy waves with a barely there makeup look.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde opted for non-fussy hair to balance out her princess gown at the 2011 Golden Globes, giving us a look that had us gushing over the actress.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emma Stone pulled off a platinum hairstyle and a peachy complexion, a look that would have most of us looking washed out. The simplicity of the look made it an instant classic.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
We're all for a good ballerina bun, but Jennifer Love Hewitt's at the 2011 Globes was just too much.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Piper Perabo nailed the sleek ponytail and red lip combination at the 2011 Golden Globes.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sandra Bullock showed up to the 2010 Globes with her hair looking like an undone mess.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
January Jones' headband was too thick and too close to her forehead at the 2010 Globes, completely distracting from any positive aspect of the rest of her look.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fergie's hair at the 2010 Globes was far too casual for the rest of her look, making her look like she stepped on the carpet coming straight from the mall.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Diane Kruger aged herself too far beyond her years when she arrived at the 2010 Globes with a half up curled style and boring makeup.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Morrison would have made it to the Best category if she had done her bangs differently for this hairstyle. There's a distracting lack of flow in the look, but we do love her glamorous makeup.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
There is just no redeeming quality to Renee Zellweger's 2009 Globes wild look.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Marisa Tomei's 2009 Globes look was all over the place, and we wish she would've put more effort into her hair.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Eva Mendes knows how to pull off a great looking chignon and effortless makeup.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Volume is a good thing, but too much of a good thing is always bad. Drew Barrymore's 2009 Globes hair was the embodiment of this, with too much volume and too many roots showing.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
We're so happy that Blake Lively has stepped up her beauty game since the 2009 Golden Globes, because this messy, textured hair was at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere nailed the Old Hollywood Glamour look at the 2009 Golden Globes. We love the smokey eye paired with big waves.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In what was one of her breakout beauty moments, Scarlett Johansson showed up at the 2006 Golden Globes looking like an absolute vixen. Her tousled curls and tawny makeup made for a gorgeous look.
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Emily Blunt's top knot and subtle smokey eye in 2013 were the best accessories for her golden dress.
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage
Julianne Hough typically looks amazing, but her mohawk-esque hairstyle and intense smokey eye were overpowering at the 2013 Golden Globes.
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage
When Jessica Alba arrived on the red carpet in 2013, no one could stop talking about her gorgeous side-swept waves and bright orange lipstick. We're hoping she brings intense color yet again this year!
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage