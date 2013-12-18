The Worst Celebrity Transformations of 2013

Now that 2013 is coming to a close, it’s time to look back and reflect on the many milestones and events that occurred in your lives this year. Considering we’ve already rounded up the best celebrity transformations of the year, it only makes sense that we also round up the not-so-great transformations.

Without further ado, it’s time to introduce the bad and the ugly of celebrity beauty this year. From Rihanna’s mullet to Amanda Bynes’ everything (no need to explain), these ladies have definitely seen better days. Click through the slideshow above to find out who struggled to look their best in the year 2013, but will surely make a comeback in 2014.

