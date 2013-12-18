Now that 2013 is coming to a close, it’s time to look back and reflect on the many milestones and events that occurred in your lives this year. Considering we’ve already rounded up the best celebrity transformations of the year, it only makes sense that we also round up the not-so-great transformations.
Without further ado, it’s time to introduce the bad and the ugly of celebrity beauty this year. From Rihanna’s mullet to Amanda Bynes’ everything (no need to explain), these ladies have definitely seen better days. Click through the slideshow above to find out who struggled to look their best in the year 2013, but will surely make a comeback in 2014.
See our list of the worst celebrity transformations of 2013 and tell us if you agree!
Before: Miley Cyrus "came in like a wrecking ball" and surprised everyone when she debuted her blonde pixie last year. Now, her signature cropped 'do and bright red lips are a look that we have all grown to love.
After: Recently, Miley ditched her pixie and showed off a blonde bob with bangs. Thankfully, this bob was just a wig. Stick with the pixie, girl!
Before: Anne Hathaway's sideswept pixie is effortless, chic and modern. The rich chocolate color of her hair is gorgeous next to her milky white skin.
After: When Anne Hathaway debuted bleached locks at the Met Ball this year, our mouths instantly dropped. To be fair, the theme was punk and we aren't saying she looks bad...but she has certainly looked better.
Before: Bouncy brunette curls with an adorable fringe is the hairstyle we have all grown to love on Zooey Deschanel. This girl makes bangs looks easy!
After: Thank goodness for Zooey's baby blue eyes, because when she swept her signature bangs to the side at the Met Ball this year, we almost couldn't recognize her!
Before: Rosario Dawson's long, lustrous locks always managed to look healthy, leaving us mere mortals to ask the question, how does she do it?
After: Then we saw Rosario sporting a half-shaved head and we asked, why did she do it? We will never understand this trend.
Before: Rihanna is always changing up her hair, but when she attended the Chanel fashion show in Paris this year looking girlier than ever, we were pleasantly surprised.
After: Billy Ray Cyrus may have made mullets acceptable for a hot second back in the '80s, but that time has come and gone and mullets are not welcome in today's day and age. Even for you, Rihanna.
Before: AnnaLynne McCord's sunkissed curls were 9-0-2-1-Oh so pretty!
After: Now, AnnaLynne has ditched her golden strands and swapped them for a dark, harsh mane. We miss Annalynne's California cool vibe.
Before: Hayden Panettiere's medium length cut and middle-parted hair is both gorgeous and flattering on a round face like Hayden's.
After: Yes, bangs can be elegant and cool, but not these bangs. Everything about Hayden's hair is just way too blunt and severe.
Before: Here we have a happy, young, and fresh Amanda Bynes looking lovely as ever.
After: How could we forget this moment? Poor Amanda. We're rooting for you, girl!
