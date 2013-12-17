2013 Beauty Trends We’re Trying to Forget

For all of the beautiful braids and bold lip colors that became trends to come out of this year, there are a few beauty trends that fell short of impressive. In fact, they were so terrible that we’d like to forget them, if only we could. Whether it’s on the red carpet or the runway, there are just certain hair and makeup looks that should never see the light of day.

In one final run through of this year’s terrible trends, here are seven looks from 2013 that we’re trying to forget. Here’s to a much better looking 2014, ladies and gents.

More From Beauty High:

8 Beauty Trends You’ll Never Be Too Old For

Learn How to Forecast the Latest Beauty Trends

The Best Celebrity Transformations of 2013