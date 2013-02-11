Best and Worst Beauty Looks at the 2013 Grammys

Music is having a moment right now. Between the Destiny’s Child reunion (and Beyoncé’s Mrs. Carter concert) and Justin Timberlake’s comeback, this year’s Grammy Awards were swirling with buzz about the already exciting year ahead for the music industry. Besides the beautiful sounds happening were the stunning trends that were apparent when celebs stepped out on the red carpet.

Smokey eyes and nude lips were seen on ladies like Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, while bold red lips were donned by Rihanna, Beyonce, and Janelle Monae. Sideswept curls were seen on Natasha Bedingfield and Chrissy Teigen, and deep side parts were just about everywhere, a trend we’ve also been picking up on during New York Fashion Week. Of course, among the hits were also misses, and we’ve rounded up the lot of them for your viewing pleasure. We want to hear your choices for best and worst, too, so let us know in the comments below!