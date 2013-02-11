Best and Worst Beauty Looks at the 2013 Grammys

Music is having a moment right now. Between the Destiny’s Child reunion (and Beyoncé’s Mrs. Carter concert) and Justin Timberlake’s comeback, this year’s Grammy Awards were swirling with buzz about the already exciting year ahead for the music industry. Besides the beautiful sounds happening were the stunning trends that were apparent when celebs stepped out on the red carpet.
Smokey eyes and nude lips were seen on ladies like Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, while bold red lips were donned by Rihanna, Beyonce, and Janelle Monae. Sideswept curls were seen on Natasha Bedingfield and Chrissy Teigen, and deep side parts were just about everywhere, a trend we’ve also been picking up on during New York Fashion Week. Of course, among the hits were also misses, and we’ve rounded up the lot of them for your viewing pleasure. We want to hear your choices for best and worst, too, so let us know in the comments below!
Rihanna debuted long locks at the Grammys, shocking viewers with what is being called her best look ever. Looking refined and regal, the singer made our jaws drop with her tousled waves and red lipstick. Her manicure was an orange gel mixture from Red Carpet Manicure. We can't wait to see what else Rihanna has in store for 2013.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood blew us away with her smokey eye and nude lip, accented by her metallic crimson manicure with an accent nail.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss' long bob sparked a haircut revolution, but we're not too fond of the super short, curled styling she went with at the Grammys.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Taylor Swift stepped out looking like a Grecian goddess with a braided updo before opening the Grammys with her hit song "We Are Never Getting Back Together." Plus, we love T. Swift a little more after learning that she did her nails for the event herself.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
We're usually fans of Adele's bold cat eye and luscious lashes, but her look at the Grammys was too overbearing.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Beyonce's look was menswear-inspired with a touch of femininity, balancing a sleek, chic ponytail with a bold red lip.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Katy Perry usually wows us on the red carpet, but her dull makeup and lackluster hair were a flop.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Carly Rae Jepsen chose to wear colored eyeshadow with her signature bangs and straight hair. We weren't impressed with the hair or makeup and we're crossing our fingers that we see a more daring look at her next red carpet appearance.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland and her bangs look like they're ready for a Destiny's Child reunion, but we wish she wouldn't have gone so heavy on the skin.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Christine Teigen accompanied fiance John Legend donning voluminous side-swept curls.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Faith Hill is one of our favorite musicians, but we would have liked to see a bold lip to liven up her look at the Grammys.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Janelle Monae brought out her usual look for the Grammys, but we're ready to see something new from the singer.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Miranda Lambert opted for the smokey eye and nude lip combination. Then she really stood out because of her graphic nail art.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Natasha Bedingfield coordinated her red dress with her lipstick, standing out in a sea of black.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images