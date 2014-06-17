StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: World Cup Nail Designs, Watermelon Tips, and More

Taylor Post
Summer leaves us with a little extra time on our hands, so why not spend that time pampering out hands? From creative nail art for every occasion to experimenting with gems and testing out the hottest summer polish colors, we love it all.

This week’s Instagram users showed us World Cup-ready nails, painted watermelons, gem accents and so much more. Take a look through our gallery above at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions of the week. Don’t forget to spend that extra time on your nails this summer and submit your most creative looks by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

Watermelon nails for summer? We'll take it! 

@Nananailpolish showed off her love for Mexico's team in the World Cup with this awesome nail design. 

Perfect for a day at the pool, @Nailartbysig shows us how adding some gems to the bottom of the nail makes them shine in the sun. 

This cute watermelon design looks absolutely delicious on @theglitteryblog's nails. 

@Fabfingies shows us that the only thing better than flowered nails is glittery flowered nails. 

A simple pink base with a polka dot tip is how @asmira83 shows off her summertime nails. 

@Nailartbysig's metallic pink tips with an accent nail is bold and creative. 

@Nananailpolish has the world on her fingertips and they are definitely the most creative World Cup nails we've seen! 

These color gradient nails from red to yellow look amazing on @fabfingies

