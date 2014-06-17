Tuesday’s #NailCall: World Cup Nail Designs, Watermelon Tips, and More

Summer leaves us with a little extra time on our hands, so why not spend that time pampering out hands? From creative nail art for every occasion to experimenting with gems and testing out the hottest summer polish colors, we love it all.

This week’s Instagram users showed us World Cup-ready nails, painted watermelons, gem accents and so much more. Take a look through our gallery above at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions of the week. Don’t forget to spend that extra time on your nails this summer and submit your most creative looks by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

