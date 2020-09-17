STYLECASTER LIVE Celebrates World Contraception Day With Actress Lucy Hale & More Special Guests

Here at STYLECASTER, we are unabashed champions of contraception. We believe every single person across the globe deserves access to contraception, and we wax poetic about the benefits of birth control. So naturally, we couldn’t be more excited to introduce STYLECASTER LIVE, a real-time digital event feting World Contraception Day with top doctors, activists—and oh, did we mention Lucy Hale?

On Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 3 pm EST, STYLECASTER Editor in Chief Justine Goodman will be joined by an all-star roster of women’s health rock stars including Dr. Yesmean Wahdan from Bayer Women’s Healthcare, Paulina Ospina from non-profit Direct Relief, and famed sexologist Dr. Logan Levkoff. Expect frank discussions and straight facts from the lively lineup, which includes three panels (and one involves wine, y’all). Actress and activist Lucy Hale is taking time off to chat candidly about her passion for all things women’s health and informed choice. Consider it the most informative, interactive pre-party to World Contraception Day (which falls on Saturday, Sept. 26).

The best part: it’s totally free to participate in this intimate event and hear from Lucy Hale live. We won’t even judge if you want to wear pajamas, in fact, we support it. Register to attend and join the crucial conversation today.

STYLECASTER LIVE Schedule

During a time when women’s rights—specifically reproductive rights—continue to face threats, it’s critical to acknowledge the vital importance of access to contraception. Join STYLECASTER on Tuesday, September 22nd at 3 pm EST to celebrate World Contraception Day and engage in rich conversation about women’s reproductive health.

3:00 pm -3:05 pm Welcome, Justine Goodman, Editor in Chief of STYLECASTER

3:05 pm-3:30 pm Educated & Empowered | Presented by Bayer Women’s Healthcare |

A conversation on the importance of access to contraceptives and informed choice with actress and Women’s Health Advocate Lucy Hale, Dr. Yesmean Wahdan of Bayer Women’s Healthcare, and Paulina Ospina of Direct Relief

3:30 pm-3:50 pm “The 411 on IUDs” | Presented by Bayer Women’s Healthcare |

Join STYLECASTER Editor in Chief Justine Goodman, Dr. Yesmean Wahdan and Lucy Hale for a session that will answer everything you always wanted to know about IUDs and didn’t know how to ask!

3:50 pm-4:15 pm Wine & Gyn: A Toast to Contraception

Justine Goodman and Reshma Gopaldas from STYLECASTER and special guests like Dr. Logan Levkoff to celebrate the freedom that effective contraception affords women the world over, sharing personal stories about how access made a difference in their lives.

Meet Our Scintillating Speakers

Lucy Hale

Actress and Women’s Health Advocate

This year has been life-changing for Lucy Hale: new roles, mega projects, and finding her voice as an advocate for women’s health. Lucy believes access to contraceptives is a big part of having the relationships, careers and lives we want. As part of her partnership with Bayer Women’s Healthcare, Lucy regularly speaks out about the power of making informed decisions about contraceptives and our overall health.

Dr. Yesmean Wahdan, MD

Director Medical Director, U.S. Medical Affairs, Bayer Women’s HealthCare

Dr. Yesmean Wahdan, MD is a Medical Director for U.S. Medical Affairs in the Bayer Women’s HealthCare division. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology from Marymount University and her Medical Degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine. She completed her OB/GYN residency through a combined program at Georgetown University Medical Center and Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.

Paulina Ospina

Associate Director, Maternal & Child Health Programs, Direct Relief

Paulina Ospina joined Direct Relief in 2009 with prior work experience in the pharmaceutical industry and clinical research. Paulina’s background is in public health and she has worked with underserved populations in primary care clinics both abroad and in the United States. Paulina is responsible for Maternal & Child Health Programs at Direct Relief and works with healthcare partners in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Fluent in Spanish, Paulina holds a Masters in Health Science in international health from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health as well as a B.A. in biological anthropology and anatomy from Duke University and an M.A. in anthropology from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She is a certified clinical research coordinator and a member of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals.

Dr. Logan Levkoff

Sexuality Educator, Sexologist, Outspoken Hockey Mom

Dr. Logan Levkoff is an internationally recognized expert on sexuality, relationships, and parenting. For the last two decades, she has been designing and implementing sexuality education programs at schools and other organizations around the country. As a thought leader in the field, Logan frequently appears on television including Good Morning America, The Today Show, and CNN. She was also the sexuality expert for the first three seasons of the breakout hit television show, Married at First Sight. Logan is the author of multiple books, including Got Teens? The Doctor Moms’ Guide to Sexuality, Social Media, and Other Adolescent Realities. She is an AASECT Certified Sexuality Educator and Supervisor. Logan lives in New York City with her husband, son, and daughter.

Justine Goodman

Editor in Chief, STYLECASTER

Justine Goodman is Editor in Chief of STYLECASTER, SHE Media’s flagship destination for women’s beauty, fashion and lifestyle content. From 2017 to early 2020 she oversaw both STYLECASTER and its sister site, SheKnows, before shifting her focus exclusively to STYLECASTER. She is also a frequent speaker and moderator at BlogHer, the world’s premiere conference and event series for female content creators. Prior to joining SHE Media, Justine served as Living Director at Refinery29, leading the food, travel and lifestyle verticals. In her 15+ years working in print and digital media, she has also held senior-level editor positions at Conde Nast, Maxim and IAC, and has written for Newsweek, Time Out New York and many other publications. Justine earned her BA in philosophy from Brown University, and currently resides in her hometown of New York City with her boyfriend and the world’s best grumpy old bulldog. You can follow her on Instagram and Twitter @justine.goodman.

Reshma Gopaldas

VP, Video, She Media

For the last 15 years, Reshma has been creating video content with a focus on women’s rights and health. She began her career in film and television production in New York, working with notable directors and actors. Her work has been featured on The Daily Show, Good Morning America, CNN, ABC, HuffPo, Jezebel, Fox, etc. At Planned Parenthood Federation of America, she produced, directed, and wrote the majority of their video content, and managed their celebrity supporters. Today, she heads video for SHE Media, which includes BlogHer, SheKnows, Stylecaster, Soaps.com, and HelloFlo.