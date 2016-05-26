The (Super Comfortable) Underwear Real Women Wear to Work Out

Fancy, lacy, made-to-be-seen underwear has its place, and that place is not at your 7 a.m. Pilates class, or on your afternoon run. Nope, any fabric or cut that’s remotely uncomfortable, scratches, itches, or doesn’t stay put has no business being at the gym. It’s why we’re always on the hunt for something more comfortable and less visible than ever before to wear when we work out.
In terms of health and hygiene, there are really only a couple of things to watch out for when it comes to workout underwear—New York-based gynecologist Dr. Avner Hershlag, MD told us that as long as you change straight after exercise, it’s safe to wear whatever pair feels most comfortable. Apparently after exercise, your sweaty underwear becomes an “incubation land” for bacteria, so he suggests women “shower and dry after exercise, and change underwear during the day.”
With that in mind, we spoke with four women working in the fitness industry to find out the super-comfortable briefs and thongs that they wear when they workout. Click through to shop.
"Negative Underwear have cute, comfortable and well-made intimates that stand up to the washing machine test. They also stay put while working out. I also love to support hot lady entrepreneurs."—Heather Anderson, New York Pilates founder
"I prefer seamless, for obvious reasons [such as] comfort and the fact that panty lines won't show through my clothing. I hide my undergarment line by wearing thongs and good quality [workout] clothes."—Cassey Ho, Blogilates founder and YouTube influencer
"I love Empowered By You because their fabric technology is a total trifecta: seamless and lightweight sans bunching. My workouts involve a ton of movement, so underwear for me must be like second skin! I wear their Eby Thong." Anna Kaiser, celebrity trainer and AKT founder
"I love all the soft cup stretch bras by LaPerla and Eres. Both are cut well for my body and stay put during Pilates. I don’t do lace for workouts and I never wear underwire as it inhibits lymph flow. The Cosabella seamless thongs are invisible under leggings, as is the soft, sportier LaPerla seamless underwear."—Karen Lord, Karen Lord Pilates Movement
Eres Lumière Monica Stretch-Jersey Briefs, $125; at Net-a-Porter
