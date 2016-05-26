The (Super Comfortable) Underwear Real Women Wear to Work Out

Fancy, lacy, made-to-be-seen underwear has its place, and that place is not at your 7 a.m. Pilates class, or on your afternoon run. Nope, any fabric or cut that’s remotely uncomfortable, scratches, itches, or doesn’t stay put has no business being at the gym. It’s why we’re always on the hunt for something more comfortable and less visible than ever before to wear when we work out.

In terms of health and hygiene, there are really only a couple of things to watch out for when it comes to workout underwear—New York-based gynecologist Dr. Avner Hershlag, MD told us that as long as you change straight after exercise, it’s safe to wear whatever pair feels most comfortable. Apparently after exercise, your sweaty underwear becomes an “incubation land” for bacteria, so he suggests women “shower and dry after exercise, and change underwear during the day.”

With that in mind, we spoke with four women working in the fitness industry to find out the super-comfortable briefs and thongs that they wear when they workout. Click through to shop.