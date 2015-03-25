No More Excuses: 10 Workout Routines You Can Do In Your Living Room

From fitness streaming services to printable workout PDFs, and apps with thousands of exercises at your disposal, you’re officially out of excuses to avoid working out. Bad weather or a small budget just won’t cut it.

If you’re the kind of girl who finds it near-impossible to haul herself to the gym after work, or who gets turned off exercise as soon as the temperature drops, here’s the solution: 10 at-home workouts to suit every budget and every lifestyle. Here we are spotlighting some of the best exercise ebooks, printable workout guides, fitness apps, and videos designed to get you in shape. Keep scrolling to see which one’s right for you.

1. Kayla Itsines’ 12 Week Bikini Body Guide ($69.99)

Kayla Itsines is nothing short of an Instagram sensation. The 23-year-old personal trainer has grown a following of 2.4 million dedicated fans, thanks to her 12-Week Bikini Guide e-book that promises to completely transform your body in three months via a circuit-style exercise plan done for only 28 minutes three times a week. During every 28-minute workout, you follow two routines for seven minutes each, and then repeat. As the weeks progress, your workouts get tougher,

2. The Butt Bible ($26.99)

An ebook inspired by the best-selling DVD, this guide is all about sculpting a shapely butt. You will need some basic equipment, like a bench and free weights, to follow the routine.

3. Flat Stomach Belly Fat Blaster at Home (free)

Fact: Crop tops aren’t disappearing next summer, so crunches and sit-ups are about to be your new BFFs. This workout focuses on developing core strength, endurance, and stability while helping you burn excess fat for a mode defined mid-section.

Aside from helping you on the path to Victoria’s Secret abs, a strong core is great for your posture and can help alleviate back pain, too.

4. Tabata ($119.85)

Tabata can help you burn more fat and make you look much leaner than a traditional 60-minute aerobic workout, making jogging on the treadmill seem a lot less impactful.

This trendy method is a type of high intensity interval training (HIIT), another buzzy phrase you’ve probably seen doing the rounds on fitness blogs lately–and when it comes to HIIT workouts, Tabata is one with the most scientific research backing it. In the ’90s a Japanese professor led a study showing that exactly four minutes of intense interval training was just as effective as hours of lighter workouts–the “Tabata Protocol” was born.

5. 7 Minute Enhanced Scientific at Home Workout for Men and Women (free)

Only have a few minutes to spare? Pull up–or print out–this free 7-minute workout. It’s easy and effective–and you can literally do it in front of the TV.

6. Workout Plan: Fitness Schedule and Journal (free)

Ranked as the number one downloaded health and fitness app in over 25 countries, this app is used by thousands of people to plan and log their workout. The app’s latest version includes downloadable, ready-made workout plans that have been professionally designed.

7. 15 Minute Full Body Burner at Home Workout (free)

Work your entire body and burn calories with this equipment-free workout. It’s a circuit-style program that focuses on high intensity exercises. Here’s the best bit: It only takes 15 minutes. (You might even want to do it twice.)

8. Get Fit at Home: No-Equipment Workout Program and Nutrition Plan ($29)

If you need some nutrition advice to support your workout, this is the plan for you: An equipment-free workout guide and nutrition plan for less than $30. No, it won’t slap that bagel out of your hands, but it will give you some structure to base your healthy routine around.

9. Gorilla Workout App ($0.99)

This fitness app puts a focus on bodyweight exercises with the aim of losing weight and building muscle.

10. Daily Burn ($12.95/month or signup to a free trial)

Stream an unlimited number of trainer-led workouts to your tablet, phone, TV, or computer. Workouts range from 10 minutes to an hour, so it’s easy to find something that fits your schedule. If you’re the type of person who gets bored repeating the same exercise class, you’ll love the variety offered by this subscription service. At $12.95, it’s similarly priced to Netflix–but way better for you.