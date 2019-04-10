The Quick-and-Dirty Workout You Can Do While Binging a Netflix Show

Scroll To See More Images

Why walk to the gym when you can pull off a workout in the living room and catch up on your favorite shows at the same time? It’s truly the best (and most fun) way to multitask in my humble opinion. Though the weather is warming up and a lot of people are taking their daily exercise to the streets, there are just as many of us who would rather stay indoors and near the closest piece of furniture to collapse on.

Thankfully, virtually all of the free-form exercises we do in the gym can also be done in front of the couch. Sure, a huge barbell or rowing machine probably wouldn’t save space, but nothing is stopping you from a good old fashioned set of pushups or squats while you cry through an episode of Queer Eye or run Beyoncé’s Homecoming documentary on a loop. Ahead, Phil Timmons, Blink Fitness Personal Trainer, shares a quick-and-dirty living room workout that can be done at different levels.

Perform the 4 exercises in any of the following 4 formats:

Traditional training: 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps for each exercise with a short break of 30 to 60 seconds between sets. Circuit. Perform 3 rounds of 15 to 20 reps for each exercise with no breaks until completing all 4 exercises. After completing the skater lunges, rest for 1 minute before completing another round. Repeat until you’ve completed a total of 3 rounds. Three, Four or Five Rounds for Time. Like the circuit format above, choose a goal of either 3, 4 or 5 rounds and complete it as fast as you can with minimal rest breaks. Track your time and try to beat it next time. Ladder Style Circuit. Start a timer and perform as many rounds as you can up until you reach muscular fatigue during any of the 4 exercises and cannot complete the set. Catch your breath and work down the rep scheme until you return to the number of reps you started with. Time the entire ladder circuit and try to beat your time and/or the number of reps you were able to work up to from the previous workout.

Beginner: Partial Squat or assisted. Assisted can be with a chair or door. Something to assist with support throughout the range of motion either by holding onto or assisting with your arms.

Intermediate: 1 and 1/4 Squats. Increasing time under tension. At the bottom of the squat on the return, only come up one-quarter of the way and go back down until thighs are parallel to the ground and then return all the way up to standing position. This counts as 1 rep.

Advanced: Can add a hop to the squat or even a hop with a 90 degree rotation. For example, squat down facing 12 o’clock when jumping, rotate in the air and land facing 3 o’clock.

Beginner: Partial range of motion and/or assisted.

Intermediate: Full Range of motion and potentially in different directions.

Advanced: Alternating split jump lunges. This is the same as traditional lunges, only when coming up from the bottom of a lunge, you’ll switch legs forward and back in the air prior to landing.

Beginner: The easiest version of this would be a classic hip bridge. Lying on your back, lift your hips into the air while holding your arms flat (palms down) onto the floor. Lower the hips and repeat.

Intermediate: Bodyweight Good Mornings are a median point between easy and advanced. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and lace your fingers behind your head. Rotate at your hips and bend forward, while keeping your back straight. Stop once your chest is parallel to the floor and lift back up with control. Repeat.

Advanced: You could also advance up to the Single Leg Romanian Deadlift with Reach. This is the same as the Bodyweight Good Morning, except at the bottom of this range of motion, one leg is straight back while balancing on the other with a soft knee. Arms are stretched out overhead and would be parallel to the floor instead of behind your head.

Beginner: Stay low in a squat position and shuffle 3 steps each direction side to side.

Intermediate: Same as above, but add a cross overreach low to the ground outside of opposite foot in each direction. So after your third shuffle to the right, you’ll reach across to the ground with your left hand.

Advanced: Laterally jump side to side. Back foot does not need to touch the ground.