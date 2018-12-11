The Quick-and-Dirty Workout for Endurance That Doesn’t Feel Like Absolute Torture

The key to a workout for endurance has less to do with the total time in motion and more with consistency. When you’re feeling low on energy, exercise might be the last thing on your mind, but making it regularly scheduled programming is what builds stamina. So what we’re really trying to say is that, sadly, there are no shortcuts here. Get moving, stay moving and it gets easier from there.

According to Vince Sant, cofounder and lead trainer for V Shred, and V Shred trainer Nichole Tipps, it all starts with cardio. These exercises are best for your heart and lungs because they increase the efficiency with which your body supplies oxygen to its muscles. The result of this is increased endurance and stamina that will also decrease fatigue levels after your workout.

“Recovery time in between exercises also matters. “To build muscle endurance, limit your recovery time between sets to 30 – 90 seconds. Want to kick things up a notch? Take the recovery time and the weight down a notch,” they say. “Less resistance, more repetitions and resting for 30 seconds or less between exercises is optimal for building stamina.” Also, don’t be afraid to up the intensity.

“Whatever you do, you’ll know you’ve increased the intensity when you’re out of breath and feel that good burning sensation in whatever muscles are being worked.”

At the same time, recovery between each full workout will vary according to person; there’s no one right way to do it. “You want to train hard, but if you end up training hard every day, you might find that the intensity you put out gets lower,” they say. In this case, if everyday workouts are adversely affecting your performance, don’t feel bad for building in rest days.

Start doing these four moves at a pace that works for you and adjust as your endurance builds.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, toes pointed out and knees slightly bent; look straight ahead. Hold a 20-pound kettlebell between your legs using a two-handed overhand grip. Keeping the arch in your lower back, bend your hips back until the kettlebell is between and behind your legs; squeeze your glutes to extend your hips and swing the weight up.

Let the weight swing back between your legs as you bend your hips and slightly bend your knees; if it hits you in the butt, you’re doing it right. Extend your hips and knees to reverse the momentum as you immediately begin the next rep. Do for 25 reps.

Begin on your back with feet about 12 inches from your bum and hands by your sides with palms up. Press your heels into the ground and lift your pelvis up until your knees, pelvis, and shoulders form a straight line. Hold your bridge while you lift your right knee toward your chest until your hip is at a 90-degree angle.

Return the heel to the floor and lift the left knee. Do not let your pelvis sag or your back overarch while lifting and lowering your knees. This completes one rep. Do for 20 reps.

Start in standing position, feet hip-width apart. Slightly bend your knees and extend arms at shoulder height. Using the power from your legs, bend deeper and jump straight up lifting your knees to touch your extended hands. Be sure to land softly and again with bent knees. Do for 10 reps.

Get on the ground on all fours. Straighten your legs as if you’re standing but keep them together not spread. Hold your hands shoulder-width apart. Bring your body down parallel to the ground, then immediately come up. Do for 12 reps.