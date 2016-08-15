Shocker: Science Says People Who Post About Their Workout on Facebook Are Narcissists

This news will surprise approximately nobody with a Facebook account: A new study found that people who post constant workout updates to the social network are unequivocal narcissists. That includes humblebraggers complaining about their 5 a.m. marathon training, yogis posting their crow pose progress photos (🙏,) and anyone who checks in at the gym, ever.

The new study was conducted by researchers at Brunel University in London, and considers data from 555 Facebook-using participants who answered questions about their social media habits and their personality. It found that what people post about on FB often correlates with certain personality traits—and narcissists are particularly keen on sharing their accomplishments and achievements online. And yes, an “accomplishment” could include something as minor as choosing to create a #smoothiebowl for breakfast—in fact people with narcissistic tendencies were more likely to talk about their food and fitness routine.

“Narcissists also wrote more status updates about their diet and exercise routine, suggesting that they use Facebook to broadcast the effort they put into their physical appearance,” the researchers wrote. And while the study only looked at Facebook use, we’d be willing to bet that the same goes for Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter users.

Researchers also noted that people with low self-esteem were more likely to post about their romantic partners constantly on Facebook, which is also absolutely not shocking to anyone.