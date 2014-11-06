StyleCaster
Share

10 Workout Calendars to Follow this Month

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Workout Calendars to Follow this Month

Kristen Bousquet
by
10 Workout Calendars to Follow this Month
10 Start slideshow

Let’s be honest, ladies: We all could use a little extra push when it comes to getting—and staying—in shape. And while pricey motivators like personal trainers and wearables are great, we’ve found that basic fitness calendars work just as well.

MORE: 7 Ways Your Workouts Need To Change if You Want to Lose Weight

Especially for those who are heading to the gym or working out for the first time, lack of direction can be a problem. You don’t know how to pace yourself or schedule your workouts in ways that’ll bring you the most success. Luckily, workout calendars give you a day-to-day schedule that spells out exactly what you need to do and how much of it to get done in order to maximize the impact of your workout.

MORE: 10 Trendy Workout Classes Everyone’s Flipping For Right Now

Since we all need a little guidance when it comes to working out and getting in shape, we’ve gathered some amazing workout calendars from Pinterest to get you on track!

Click through the slideshow to check them out!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Photo: Greatist

Photo: Shrinking Jeans

Photo: Behance.net

Photo: Shrinking Jeans

Photo: They Smell

Photo: Pieces in Progress

Photo: Pieces in Progress

Photo: Popsugar

Photo: Reality of You

Photo: The Super Sisters

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Love Food and Have an iPhone?

Love Food and Have an iPhone?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share