12 Chic Bodysuits Made for Working Out

When you’re contorting your body into dozens of different positions during yoga class, the last thing you need is to worry about whether your underwear’s hanging out the top of your leggings or to feel like you need to keep pulling down your tank to meet your shorts. It’s one of the reasons your Pilates instructor always turns up in a bodysuit and why the hard-core yogis are all wearing unitards.

At first glance these all-in-one gym outfits might evoke mixed feelings—or visions of a 1980s-era Jane Fonda—but with athleisure brands like Koral, Sweaty Betty, and Adidas by Stella McCartney all sporting chic updates to the onesie in their workout collections, you will actually want to wear one this summer. Keep clicking to shop 12 modern-as-hell workout unitards available online right now.