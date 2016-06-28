StyleCaster
12 Chic Bodysuits Made for Working Out

12 Chic Bodysuits Made for Working Out

When you’re contorting your body into dozens of different positions during yoga class, the last thing you need is to worry about whether your underwear’s hanging out the top of your leggings or to feel like you need to keep pulling down your tank to meet your shorts. It’s one of the reasons your Pilates instructor always turns up in a bodysuit and why the hard-core yogis are all wearing unitards.

At first glance these all-in-one gym outfits might evoke mixed feelings—or visions of a 1980s-era Jane Fonda—but with athleisure brands like Koral, Sweaty Betty, and Adidas by Stella McCartney all sporting chic updates to the onesie in their workout collections, you will actually want to wear one this summer. Keep clicking to shop 12 modern-as-hell workout unitards available online right now.

1 of 12

Lucas Hugh Nilas Bodysuit, $270; Carbon 38

Photo: Carbon 38

Unity Bodysuit, $78; at Free People Movement

Photo: Free People

Ultracor Motion Lux Unitard Black, $133; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion

Live the Process Stretch-Supplex Bodysuit, $190; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Makarasana Yoga Unitard, $165; at Sweaty Betty

Photo: Sweaty Betty

Rebel Unitard, $128; at Alo Yoga

Photo: Carbon 38

Koral Vector Backless Jumpsuit, $176; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Charisma Noir Capri Length Bodysuit, $155; at Splits59

Photo: Splits59

Into the Groove Bodysuit, $98; at Free People Movement

Photo: Free People

Lazer Stripe Tri Suit, $116; at Lucas Hugh

Pepper and Mayne Seamless Compression Performance All-in-One, $113; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion

Ultracor Motion Lux Warren Unitard, $195; at Bandier

Photo: Bandier

