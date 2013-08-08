Look Pretty While You Sweat with These Workout Beauty Tips

There’s no rule that says you have to be a sweaty mess when you hit the road for a run or attend yoga class. With a few workout beauty tricks, you can look pretty while you perspire without looking too made up.

Take Off Your Makeup

There’s nothing more unattractive than foundation and mascara running down your face while you work out. Plus, leaving makeup on while you sweat can clog pores and result in blemishes. Pack facial cleansing cloths like Neutrogena Oil-Free Cleansing Wipes ($7.49, neutrogena.com) in your gym bag. This oil-free formula is perfect for acne-prone skin. Need just a little makeup? Swipe on waterproof mascara in the morning or apply BareMinerals Locked & Coated Waterproof Lash Top Coat ($12, bareescentuals.com), which makes any mascara waterproof with one swipe.

Add Color To Lips

Add natural-looking color and moisture to your lips with a tinted lip balm like Fresh Sugar Rosé Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 ($22.50, fresh.com). The light formula gives color (and protection from UV rays) without feeling thick like a lipstick.

Ditch the Ponytail

The ponytail is so overrated. Try a practical and pretty gym hairstyle, like a fishtail braid or topknot, to keep your hair off your face and neck.

Pull It Back

Keep your face free from running sweat with a headband. We love Under Armor’s Women’s UA Mini Headbands ($9.99, underarmour.com) because of their bright colors and strong hold through any workout.

Deodorant

Always reapply your deodorant directly before working out. Make sure it has antiperspirant so it not only keeps you smelling fresh, but also minimizes underarm sweat stains. We love Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Anti-Perspirant and Deodorant ($16, kiehls.com) because it provides hours of protection and leaves skin feeling super soft.

Read more: 10 Beauty Essentials Every Woman Needs in Her Gym Bag