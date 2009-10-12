Working With Amerie for Complex Magazine

Ted Gibson and Amerie at the shoot for Complex magazine

Photo: Complex magazine

About five years ago, I worked with Amerie on the set of a video for a famous song of hers. And I’ve been working with her ever since. So I was so happy to do her hair for this shoot for Complex magazine. We did the all-day shoot in studio here in NYC. Amerie wore designs by The Blonds thoughout the shoot. She rocked shoulder pads and heart shaped necklines and lots of glitter.

Her hair was long and gorgeous. First, I prepared her hair with Build It and Fix It gel. Build It helped to add body from the roots and fullness on the ends, while Fix It gel helped to fill in the cuticle to help with dry stubborn hair.

We then put my clip-in extensions (we used Gabrielle) to add more volume and length. Amerie’s hair is usually about a little past her shoulders, middle of her back. Lastly, used a medium-sized curling iron to create wave and curl, then followed with beautiful hold hairspray. Amerie is so fun and lively and she loves to have her picture taken. She is larger than life and a total glamazon.

Remember: Beauty Is Individual.

